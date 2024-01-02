Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump’s Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle

Former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, has publicly expressed his opposition to Nikki Haley being considered for the vice-presidential spot on Trump’s potential ticket in the upcoming general election. Speaking on the ‘Human Events with Jack Posobiec’ podcast, Bannon anticipated a fierce internal battle within the Republican Party over Haley’s candidacy.

Opposition to Haley’s Candidacy

Bannon voiced concerns that Haley’s influence would be detrimental to a hypothetical second Trump administration. He described her as a ‘viper’, suggesting she would attempt to dominate the administration. This, he compared to Dick Cheney’s considerable influence during George W. Bush’s presidency. Despite Haley’s rise in the polls, where she currently stands second to Trump with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis closely trailing, Bannon strongly advised against her selection.

A Clash of Ideologies

Beyond the immediate selection issues, Bannon pointed out the ideological shifts within the political landscape. He portrayed the 2024 primary season as a clash between ‘populist nationalism versus elite globalism’, a perspective that separates candidates beyond traditional party lines. This viewpoint could further complicate Haley’s candidacy, potentially framing her as an embodiment of ‘elite globalism’ against Trump’s ‘populist nationalism’.

Trump’s 2024 Ticket: A Controversial Discussion

Adding to the controversy, other Trump allies, including Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson, have also expressed opposition to Haley joining the campaign. Despite these objections, Trump has been reportedly considering Haley as a potential vice presidential candidate, leading to a potential rift within his circle. As the 2024 election approaches, the selection of Trump’s running mate is set to become a hotly contested issue, with Haley’s candidacy drawing both support and opposition within the Republican Party.