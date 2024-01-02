en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump’s Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump’s Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle

Former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, has publicly expressed his opposition to Nikki Haley being considered for the vice-presidential spot on Trump’s potential ticket in the upcoming general election. Speaking on the ‘Human Events with Jack Posobiec’ podcast, Bannon anticipated a fierce internal battle within the Republican Party over Haley’s candidacy.

Opposition to Haley’s Candidacy

Bannon voiced concerns that Haley’s influence would be detrimental to a hypothetical second Trump administration. He described her as a ‘viper’, suggesting she would attempt to dominate the administration. This, he compared to Dick Cheney’s considerable influence during George W. Bush’s presidency. Despite Haley’s rise in the polls, where she currently stands second to Trump with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis closely trailing, Bannon strongly advised against her selection.

A Clash of Ideologies

Beyond the immediate selection issues, Bannon pointed out the ideological shifts within the political landscape. He portrayed the 2024 primary season as a clash between ‘populist nationalism versus elite globalism’, a perspective that separates candidates beyond traditional party lines. This viewpoint could further complicate Haley’s candidacy, potentially framing her as an embodiment of ‘elite globalism’ against Trump’s ‘populist nationalism’.

Trump’s 2024 Ticket: A Controversial Discussion

Adding to the controversy, other Trump allies, including Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson, have also expressed opposition to Haley joining the campaign. Despite these objections, Trump has been reportedly considering Haley as a potential vice presidential candidate, leading to a potential rift within his circle. As the 2024 election approaches, the selection of Trump’s running mate is set to become a hotly contested issue, with Haley’s candidacy drawing both support and opposition within the Republican Party.

0
Politics United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope

By Mazhar Abbas

Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation

By Momen Zellmi

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan

By BNN Correspondents

HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court

By Safak Costu

Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controvers ...
@Agriculture · 58 seconds
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controvers ...
heart comment 0
Nityanand Rai Slams Opposition, Highlights Modi Government’s Successes

By Rafia Tasleem

Nityanand Rai Slams Opposition, Highlights Modi Government's Successes
Police Seek Public Help Following Hammer Assault in Spar Shop

By Nimrah Khatoon

Police Seek Public Help Following Hammer Assault in Spar Shop
Ukraine’s Political Crisis: Power Struggles and Potential Coup Plots

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine's Political Crisis: Power Struggles and Potential Coup Plots
Kayode Fayemi: The Unexpected Turn from Minister of Foreign Affairs to Solid Minerals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kayode Fayemi: The Unexpected Turn from Minister of Foreign Affairs to Solid Minerals
Latest Headlines
World News
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
7 seconds
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
8 seconds
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
41 seconds
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
47 seconds
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
59 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court
59 seconds
HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED
1 min
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED
NCAA Showdown: La Salle Explorers vs Davidson Wildcats
1 min
NCAA Showdown: La Salle Explorers vs Davidson Wildcats
Chicago White Sox Acquires Veteran Catcher Martín Maldonado
1 min
Chicago White Sox Acquires Veteran Catcher Martín Maldonado
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app