Bangladesh's State Minister Invites Constructive Criticism from Journalists

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad Ali Arafat, has entreated journalists in a recent meeting to provide constructive criticism of the government's policies and governance. The appeal was made during a conference with the leadership of the Editors Guild, Bangladesh, held at the Secretariat's conference room.

Openness to Feedback and Press Freedom

In a move that underscores the government's commitment to transparency and press freedom, Arafat highlighted the importance of criticism in the correction of governmental errors and the enhancement of governance. The conference served as a platform for the government to express its openness to feedback and its dedication to preserving the freedom of the press.

Government's Stance Against Extremism

Arafat emphasised the government's firm stance against extremism, fundamentalism, anti-Liberation War sentiment, and militancy. The state minister stressed the importance of unity in democracy, elections, national interests, and the respect for the national flag and anthem. The meeting also highlighted the government's stand against national and international conspiracies.

Need for a Strong Opposition in Parliament

During the conference, Arafat expressed his desire for a robust opposition in the parliament. He expressed the need for an opposition that does not engage in anti-Liberation War activities, militancy, or extremism. This call for a strong opposition is seen as an affirmation of the government's commitment to a healthy democratic process.

Present at the conference were notable personalities including Mozammel Haque (Babu), President of Editors Guild, Bangladesh and Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor TV; Inam Ahmed, General Secretary and Editor of The Business Standard; Dr Golam Rahman, Advisor and Editor of Ajker Patrika; and Abul Kalam Azad, Presidium Member, Managing Director, and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.