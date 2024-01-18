en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s New Foreign Minister to Make First Official Visit to India

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Bangladesh’s New Foreign Minister to Make First Official Visit to India

The newly appointed Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. Hasan Mahmud, is poised to embark on his first official bilateral visit to New Delhi on February 7, following an invitation extended by his Indian counterpart. The visit highlights the budding diplomatic ties between the two nations and underscores the pivotal role of Dr. Mahmud in shaping the future trajectory of these relations.

Emerging Diplomatic Engagements

Dr. Mahmud’s visit to New Delhi, expected to span three days, marks a significant step in his diplomatic career. The specific agenda or itinerary for his visit remains undetermined at this time, but the possibility of a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister is under consideration. This visit was arranged during Dr. Mahmud’s first diplomatic engagement after assuming office, a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma. The Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, congratulated Dr. Mahmud on his appointment and expressed a keen desire to strengthen India-Bangladesh ties.

Rescheduled Engagements and Future Prospects

Originally, Dr. Mahmud was scheduled to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Uganda. However, due to dense fog that caused a delay in his flight, a rescheduling of his meetings at the summit is necessary. Despite this setback, the Foreign Minister’s commitment to his role and the international engagements that come with it remains steadfast.

Optimistic Forecast for Bilateral Relations

The Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka shared a positive outlook on the prospect of achieving a greater momentum in the bilateral partnership during the new term of the Bangladesh government. This sentiment reflects the shared aspiration of both nations to deepen their relationship and work collaboratively on shared interests and challenges. Dr. Mahmud’s impending visit stands as a testament to this shared vision and the potential of an enriched diplomatic partnership.

0
Bangladesh India Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
35 mins ago
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity in Resolving Rohingya Crisis
In a compelling appeal for international unity, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud has called on the global community to escalate efforts to find a sustainable resolution to the Rohingya crisis. The plea was articulated during his address at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit held in Kampala, Uganda. Non-confrontational Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution Dr.
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity in Resolving Rohingya Crisis
Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2024: A Celebration of Literature and Culture
1 hour ago
Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2024: A Celebration of Literature and Culture
Mama Lang: Simplifying Coding through Culturally Relevant Programming
1 hour ago
Mama Lang: Simplifying Coding through Culturally Relevant Programming
Dutch NGOs Convene at Bangladesh Embassy to Strengthen Development Collaboration
46 mins ago
Dutch NGOs Convene at Bangladesh Embassy to Strengthen Development Collaboration
Survey for Metro Rail Extension from Uttara to Tongi Underway
57 mins ago
Survey for Metro Rail Extension from Uttara to Tongi Underway
Stewart Cornelius' Standout Performance Leads Abahani to Victory in Bangladesh Premier League
1 hour ago
Stewart Cornelius' Standout Performance Leads Abahani to Victory in Bangladesh Premier League
Latest Headlines
World News
Mastering the Art of Balance: Diet Slip-ups and New Year's Resolutions
27 seconds
Mastering the Art of Balance: Diet Slip-ups and New Year's Resolutions
Amit Shah's Announcement on Indo-Myanmar Border Security Sparks Debate
1 min
Amit Shah's Announcement on Indo-Myanmar Border Security Sparks Debate
Biden Administration Proposes $3 Cap on Bank Overdraft Fees
1 min
Biden Administration Proposes $3 Cap on Bank Overdraft Fees
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
5 mins
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
6 mins
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
6 mins
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
6 mins
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
6 mins
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
6 mins
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
42 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app