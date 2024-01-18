Bangladesh’s New Foreign Minister to Make First Official Visit to India

The newly appointed Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. Hasan Mahmud, is poised to embark on his first official bilateral visit to New Delhi on February 7, following an invitation extended by his Indian counterpart. The visit highlights the budding diplomatic ties between the two nations and underscores the pivotal role of Dr. Mahmud in shaping the future trajectory of these relations.

Emerging Diplomatic Engagements

Dr. Mahmud’s visit to New Delhi, expected to span three days, marks a significant step in his diplomatic career. The specific agenda or itinerary for his visit remains undetermined at this time, but the possibility of a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister is under consideration. This visit was arranged during Dr. Mahmud’s first diplomatic engagement after assuming office, a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma. The Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, congratulated Dr. Mahmud on his appointment and expressed a keen desire to strengthen India-Bangladesh ties.

Rescheduled Engagements and Future Prospects

Originally, Dr. Mahmud was scheduled to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Uganda. However, due to dense fog that caused a delay in his flight, a rescheduling of his meetings at the summit is necessary. Despite this setback, the Foreign Minister’s commitment to his role and the international engagements that come with it remains steadfast.

Optimistic Forecast for Bilateral Relations

The Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka shared a positive outlook on the prospect of achieving a greater momentum in the bilateral partnership during the new term of the Bangladesh government. This sentiment reflects the shared aspiration of both nations to deepen their relationship and work collaboratively on shared interests and challenges. Dr. Mahmud’s impending visit stands as a testament to this shared vision and the potential of an enriched diplomatic partnership.