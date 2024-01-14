Bangladesh’s Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice

In a recent statement, Bangladesh’s Law Minister, Anisul Huq, voiced optimism about the country’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the backlog of legal cases. On his first day in office for a new tenure, he spotlighted the government’s successful implementation of virtual courts amid the Covid-19 pandemic as a key initiative that expedited justice and cleared numerous pending cases.

Addressing Issues in Legal and Judicial Systems

Huq emphasized the government’s dedication over the last decade to establish the rule of law and expedite justice. He cited the establishment of virtual courts during the pandemic as a crucial step that helped manage the backlog of around 42 lakh cases pending across courts in Bangladesh. This backlog has been a source of immense suffering for litigants, necessitating a comprehensive strategy to appoint more judges, address slow investigation processes, and encourage citizens to pursue justice through the legal channel.

Commitment to Apprehend Remaining Fugitives

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to apprehend the remaining fugitives involved in the assassination of the nation’s founding leader, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and most of his family members. This commitment remains a cornerstone of the government’s priorities and reflects its dedication to ensuring justice for historical crimes.

Downplaying Election Violence and Addressing Incarcerations

When asked about the recent national elections, Huq downplayed the significance of any violence, comparing it to minor skirmishes that occur elsewhere. He asserted that the events of January 7 did not constitute significant violence. In terms of the imprisonment of leaders and activists from the BNP and Jamaat parties, Huq clarified that their incarceration resulted from specific allegations and pending cases, not political reasons. This statement underscores the government’s stance on maintaining law and order without prejudice or political bias.