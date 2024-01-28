Independent MPs Signal Intent to Join Awami League in Bangladesh

Several independent Members of Parliament (MPs) in Bangladesh, closely associated with the Awami League (AL) and its affiliates, have expressed their intent to formally align with the Treasury bench, thereby officially becoming part of the ruling party. This surprising development took place during a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Gono Bhaban, where these lawmakers emphasized their allegiance to the AL.

The MPs, who view themselves as AL leaders before MPs, expressed their loyalty to the AL and eagerness to operate under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Despite these sentiments, the Prime Minister, who also serves as the president of the AL, urged these independents to retain their roles and offer constructive criticism towards the government.

Implications for the Awami League

The AL, in response to this development, will be tasked with electing female lawmakers to reserved seats in the parliament. These seats are typically the responsibility of independent MPs. Additionally, the party will also supply whips for the independents. This situation emerged after the AL permitted its party leaders to run as independents in the recent elections, a strategic move to ensure participation and boost voter turnout, as major opposition parties like the BNP abstained.

This strategy proved successful, allowing the AL to secure the majority of parliament seats. Sheikh Hasina acknowledged the request of the independent MPs and suggested that this new arrangement would assist in identifying potential successors within the party. Should the independent MPs align with the AL, the party's control would extend to 270 of the 349 seats in parliament, thereby strengthening their political dominance.