Bangladesh's General Elections: PM Hasina Poised for Another Term Amid Controversies

In an event marked by low voter turnout and an opposition boycott, Bangladesh held its general elections on January 7, 2024. Incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League Party, is set to secure her fifth term in office. The election, however, has been marred by allegations of electoral fraud, sporadic violence, and ballot disruptions.

Low Turnout and Opposition Boycott

Voter turnout was estimated to be around 40%, a significant drop from over 80% in the previous election held in 2018. The main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with its allies, boycotted the polls. The parties alleged that elections under the current government would not be fair and credible, contributing to the lack of election day enthusiasm.

Allegations of Fraud and Violence

Reports of electoral fraud, violence, and ballot disruptions emerged from various places, including Chattogram and Dhaka. These incidents, however, did not deter the electoral process. The Election Commission suspended polling in one constituency due to a candidate's death but reported that voting was largely peaceful elsewhere.

Hasina's Confidence in the Electoral Process

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in power since 2009, cast her vote in Dhaka. She expressed confidence in the electoral process and highlighted the strong relationship between India and Bangladesh. She recalled India's support during Bangladesh's Liberation War and personal solidarity after the assassination of her family members in 1975. Despite the controversies surrounding the election, Hasina's victory would mark her as the world's longest-serving female head of state.