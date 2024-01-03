en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Bangladesh’s Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices

Political leaders of the Ganatantra Mancha, a coalition of six parties in Bangladesh, have rallied in Dhaka, urging citizens to boycott the upcoming general election scheduled for January 7. The coalition decries the election as one-sided and claims the ruling Awami League is forcing voters to participate. The rally, held near Ananda Cinema Hall in the Farmgate area, was chaired by Saiful Huq, the general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party.

Ganatantra Mancha’s Stand Against the Election

Zonayed Saki, the chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan, voiced that the populace had already dismissed the forthcoming election as a sham. Saiful Huq announced that the coalition’s resistance would continue beyond election day. The leaders also warned of severe repercussions stemming from this flawed election.

Support for the Boycott and the International Implications

Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu of the Bhashani Onusari Parishad, Shahidullah Kaysar of Nagarik Oikya, and Shahid Uddin Mahmod Shapon of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD, along with others, have also expressed their disapproval of the election. They demand a more inclusive electoral process. The six-month imprisonment of Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, seen as politically motivated, has further raised concerns about Bangladesh’s international image.

The Ruling Party’s Stand and International Pressure

The ruling Awami League, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is expected to retain power in the forthcoming elections. However, concerns of global censure regarding the integrity of the election process have been raised, with threats of sanctions from major trade partners such as the U.S., which is a significant market for Bangladesh’s apparel exports. There are concerns about potential interference from global powers like China, Russia, and India in the elections. The rise in state oppression and violence has led to international outcry and calls for fair elections.

Concluding their rally, the Ganatantra Mancha announced another protest march and a subsequent gathering at the National Press Club, affirming their commitment to fight against the alleged one-sided electoral process.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

