en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Questions TIB’s Report on Parliamentary Election

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Questions TIB’s Report on Parliamentary Election

Sweeping concerns about the democratic future of Bangladesh have come to light following the release of a report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7. The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr Hasan Mahmud, has raised eyebrows, voicing suspicions over the intentions behind the report.

Alleged Bias in TIB’s Report

Dr Mahmud drew parallels between the language used by TIB and the opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), suggesting that the report might be a tool to support anti-election and anti-democratic forces. He stressed that TIB, as a neutral body, should not be speaking on behalf of any group or party.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mahmud criticized TIB for allegedly not conducting thorough research before publishing their report. He pointed out that numerous international observers had described the election as ‘free and fair’, yet TIB’s report failed to acknowledge the robust role and law enforcement of the Election Commission.

TIB’s Concerns Over Democracy

On the other hand, TIB’s report, presented by Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, painted a different picture of the same election. TIB labeled it as one-sided, casting a shadow over the future of democracy in Bangladesh. The report highlighted breaches of electoral conduct, monopolistic use of national media, and irregularities in the surveyed seats, indicating a manipulated election by the ruling party.

The organization also expressed concerns about the declining democratic values and questioned the legitimacy and integrity of the election. It suggested that the election has sparked controversy due to the voting process and the involvement of state organizations in implementing a one-sided election agenda.

International Reactions and Further Implications

The election, which saw a voter turnout of 41.8%, has been a topic of controversy among global media, political observers, and human rights organizations. The majority win by the ruling Awami League raised concerns about a potential one-party rule. There were reports of imprisonment, trials, and killings of opposition members, further fueling global skepticism.

While countries like the US and UK expressed concerns about the lack of democracy, human rights violations, and intimidation during the election period, others like India, China, and Russia supported PM Hasina Wajid’s victory.

The controversy surrounding the election and the subsequent TIB report underscore the crucial need for transparency, impartiality, and adherence to democratic values in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

0
Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
28 mins ago
'Rising Echoes': Art and Photography Exhibition Reveals Climate Change and Development Impact
The ‘Rising Echoes’ exhibition has opened its doors at the Asiatic Centre in Banani, Dhaka. This art and photography display, curated by the Mongol Deep Foundation, presents a stark portrayal of the harmful impacts of unchecked development and climate change. The showcase features a selection of 14 artworks by Hlubaishu Chowdhuri and 17 photographs by
'Rising Echoes': Art and Photography Exhibition Reveals Climate Change and Development Impact
Shakib Khan Joins Remark and Herlan: A Transformative Shift for Bangladesh's Cosmetics Industry
2 hours ago
Shakib Khan Joins Remark and Herlan: A Transformative Shift for Bangladesh's Cosmetics Industry
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity in Resolving Rohingya Crisis
3 hours ago
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity in Resolving Rohingya Crisis
BNP Leader Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Receive Advanced Treatment in Singapore Amidst Health Deterioration
58 mins ago
BNP Leader Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Receive Advanced Treatment in Singapore Amidst Health Deterioration
India's Under-19 Cricket Team Dominates Bangladesh in World Cup Match
1 hour ago
India's Under-19 Cricket Team Dominates Bangladesh in World Cup Match
Tamim Iqbal's Triumphant Return Powers Fortune Barishal to Victory
1 hour ago
Tamim Iqbal's Triumphant Return Powers Fortune Barishal to Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United
53 seconds
Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
1 min
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
2 mins
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
3 mins
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
3 mins
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
3 mins
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
3 mins
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
5 mins
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app