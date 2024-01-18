Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Questions TIB’s Report on Parliamentary Election

Sweeping concerns about the democratic future of Bangladesh have come to light following the release of a report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7. The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr Hasan Mahmud, has raised eyebrows, voicing suspicions over the intentions behind the report.

Alleged Bias in TIB’s Report

Dr Mahmud drew parallels between the language used by TIB and the opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), suggesting that the report might be a tool to support anti-election and anti-democratic forces. He stressed that TIB, as a neutral body, should not be speaking on behalf of any group or party.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mahmud criticized TIB for allegedly not conducting thorough research before publishing their report. He pointed out that numerous international observers had described the election as ‘free and fair’, yet TIB’s report failed to acknowledge the robust role and law enforcement of the Election Commission.

TIB’s Concerns Over Democracy

On the other hand, TIB’s report, presented by Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, painted a different picture of the same election. TIB labeled it as one-sided, casting a shadow over the future of democracy in Bangladesh. The report highlighted breaches of electoral conduct, monopolistic use of national media, and irregularities in the surveyed seats, indicating a manipulated election by the ruling party.

The organization also expressed concerns about the declining democratic values and questioned the legitimacy and integrity of the election. It suggested that the election has sparked controversy due to the voting process and the involvement of state organizations in implementing a one-sided election agenda.

International Reactions and Further Implications

The election, which saw a voter turnout of 41.8%, has been a topic of controversy among global media, political observers, and human rights organizations. The majority win by the ruling Awami League raised concerns about a potential one-party rule. There were reports of imprisonment, trials, and killings of opposition members, further fueling global skepticism.

While countries like the US and UK expressed concerns about the lack of democracy, human rights violations, and intimidation during the election period, others like India, China, and Russia supported PM Hasina Wajid’s victory.

The controversy surrounding the election and the subsequent TIB report underscore the crucial need for transparency, impartiality, and adherence to democratic values in Bangladesh’s political landscape.