Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act: A Tool Against Journalists and Political Workers

In a significant disclosure, a study by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) has revealed that the now-repealed Digital Security Act (DSA) of Bangladesh was predominantly used against political party workers and journalists. The findings, unveiled during a webinar titled “Endless Struggles: Status of accused in Digital Security Act”, showed that 31% of the accused were political workers, followed by 29% journalists, 9% students, and 3% teachers.

DSA: A Tool for Political Suppression?

Between October 2018 and September 2023, a total of 1,410 cases were filed under the DSA, implicating 4,404 individuals and leading to 1,519 arrests. Notably, defamation of the prime minister resulted in 190 cases, accusing 464 individuals and arresting 161. Ministers were targeted in 80 defamation cases, implicating 337 people and leading to 68 arrests. Politicians were the subject of accusations in 208 cases, implicating 724 and arresting 135. The data raises questions about the use of the DSA as a tool for political suppression.

Pre-trial Detentions and Lengthy Proceedings

Presenting the findings, Professor Ali Riaz of Illinois State University pointed out a trend to detain individuals over personal interests, subject them to prolonged pre-trial detentions, or involve them in lengthy charge-sheet filing processes. This not only raises significant human rights concerns but also highlights the misuse of the legal system for personal vendettas and political gains.

The Transition from DSA to Cyber Security Act

While the DSA has been repealed, it is being replaced by the Cyber Security Act (CSA) which retains most of the problematic sections of the DSA, including penalties for propaganda against Bangladesh’s Liberation War and the transmission of offensive, false, or threatening information. The use of criminal punishment for legitimate expression remains a concern. The government’s persistence in maintaining such legislation, despite strong opposition, sends an ominous signal about the state of freedom of speech and press in the country.