Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption

As the proverbial walls close in on the political elite of Bangladesh, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is under fire for its perceived inaction against potential corruption within the ruling Awami League’s ranks. The ire of critics is focused on the inexplicable wealth accumulation of several high-ranking officials, a disparity that glaringly outpaces the growth expected from their official remunerations and government perks.

Questionable Wealth Accumulation

In the eye of the storm are the road transport and bridges minister, the health minister, and the ICT state minister. The wealth of these individuals has skyrocketed, fueling public sentiment that these lawmakers may be exploiting their positions for personal gain. Civic organizations, including Transparency International Bangladesh, regard these wealth inflations as clear markers of corruption.

A Lack of Decisive Action

Despite the mandated requirement for public officials to declare their wealth to the Election Commission, both the EC and the ACC have come under criticism for their seeming reluctance to probe these disparities. In one instance, a lawmaker declared the value of his wife’s gold at a rate significantly below the market price, suggesting possible manipulation or concealment of information.

Consequences and Implications

This apparent inaction is viewed as a contribution to a culture of impunity, undermining the ACC’s mandate to uphold its duties. The situation is particularly alarming considering that Bangladesh is estimated to lose 2-3 percent of its GDP annually to corruption. Furthermore, the nation has been on a downward trajectory in the global Corruption Perception Index since 2018.

Critics argue that it’s time for the ACC to step up, take its responsibilities seriously, and initiate investigations without bias or fear. The future of Bangladesh’s economic and political stability may well hang in the balance.