en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption

As the proverbial walls close in on the political elite of Bangladesh, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is under fire for its perceived inaction against potential corruption within the ruling Awami League’s ranks. The ire of critics is focused on the inexplicable wealth accumulation of several high-ranking officials, a disparity that glaringly outpaces the growth expected from their official remunerations and government perks.

Questionable Wealth Accumulation

In the eye of the storm are the road transport and bridges minister, the health minister, and the ICT state minister. The wealth of these individuals has skyrocketed, fueling public sentiment that these lawmakers may be exploiting their positions for personal gain. Civic organizations, including Transparency International Bangladesh, regard these wealth inflations as clear markers of corruption.

A Lack of Decisive Action

Despite the mandated requirement for public officials to declare their wealth to the Election Commission, both the EC and the ACC have come under criticism for their seeming reluctance to probe these disparities. In one instance, a lawmaker declared the value of his wife’s gold at a rate significantly below the market price, suggesting possible manipulation or concealment of information.

Consequences and Implications

This apparent inaction is viewed as a contribution to a culture of impunity, undermining the ACC’s mandate to uphold its duties. The situation is particularly alarming considering that Bangladesh is estimated to lose 2-3 percent of its GDP annually to corruption. Furthermore, the nation has been on a downward trajectory in the global Corruption Perception Index since 2018.

Critics argue that it’s time for the ACC to step up, take its responsibilities seriously, and initiate investigations without bias or fear. The future of Bangladesh’s economic and political stability may well hang in the balance.

0
Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival

By Muhammad Jawad

Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report

By Muhammad Jawad

Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

By Muhammad Jawad

Candidate's Withdrawal Hits Electoral Roadblock: Still in Race Despite Health Troubles

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses S ...
@Bangladesh · 57 mins
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses S ...
heart comment 0
Bangladesh Women’s Football: The Road to SAFF Championship 2024

By Salman Khan

Bangladesh Women's Football: The Road to SAFF Championship 2024
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

By Muhammad Jawad

Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

By Muhammad Jawad

Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
47 seconds
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
1 min
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
1 min
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
2 mins
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
2 mins
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
2 mins
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
3 mins
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
3 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
3 mins
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
13 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
18 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
21 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
54 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app