Bangladesh’s 12th Parliament to Hold Inaugural Session on January 30

The 12th parliament of Bangladesh has set its inaugural session on January 30, following a recent announcement by the parliament secretariat. This decision came from President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who used his constitutional authority under article 72(1) to make this call. The meeting, marking the first session of 2024, is slated to begin at 3 pm.

Swearing in of New Parliament Members

Members of the newly formed parliament have already sworn in on the preceding Wednesday. The assembly could not be convened before January 30 due to legal stipulations aligning the session timing with the inaugural session of the prior 11th parliament, which transpired on January 30, 2019. The term of the 11th parliament concluded on January 29.

Election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker

The forthcoming session will witness the election of the speaker and deputy speaker. The ruling party, Awami League, has nominated Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury for the speaker’s role and Shamsul Haque Tuku for the position of deputy speaker. With the majority held by the Awami League, it is widely anticipated that their nominees will secure the positions.

The President’s Speech

As per the constitution, the president is expected to deliver a speech in this first session of the year, post the elections. This inaugural session represents not just a commencement of parliamentary proceedings for the year, but also a symbol of the nation’s democratic resilience and commitment to constitutional processes.