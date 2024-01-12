en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Bangladesh Unswayed by Western Criticism: Asserts Autonomy in Electoral Processes

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Bangladesh Unswayed by Western Criticism: Asserts Autonomy in Electoral Processes

In a world increasingly skeptical of its democratic processes, Bangladesh stands firm against Western entities criticizing its elections. Brushing off remarks from external observers, the government asserts its autonomy, underscoring its commitment to democratic practices and sovereignty.

Unmoved by External Scrutiny

The authorities in Bangladesh have expressed their indifference toward criticism from western entities, including the U.S. State Department and the British government. These entities have labelled the nation’s elections as not free and fair. However, the government officials of Bangladesh have maintained that such external opinions do not concern them.

Sheikh Hasina, sworn in as Bangladesh’s prime minister for a fourth term amid election boycotts by the main opposition, dismissed the criticism. She declared that she did not need to prove the credibility of the election to anyone, showcasing the government’s confidence in its governance and electoral integrity.

Focus on Internal Affairs and Delivery of Promises

Undeterred by international scrutiny, the authorities have emphasized their focus on internal affairs and the delivery of promises made to the electorate. They assert that the electoral system in Bangladesh is designed to reflect the will of its people. In doing so, they have reiterated their commitment to the country’s democratic processes.

A Broader Trend of Nations Asserting Autonomy

This stance by the government of Bangladesh reflects a broader trend of nations asserting their autonomy in the face of international criticism. It underscores the importance of internal affairs over external opinions, a significant shift in the global political landscape. Beyond the immediate implications, this trend signals a world where nations are increasingly standing their ground against external pressures.

While Bangladesh faces economic challenges and a need for political peace and understanding between the ruling party and the opposition, the government’s stance signals an unwavering commitment to its democratic processes and the will of its people.

0
Asia Elections Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
39 mins ago
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military
A ceasefire agreement has been reached between a coalition of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar, colloquially known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, and the ruling military. An official statement from a leader of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the key players in the alliance, confirmed the development. The agreement comes after
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
2 hours ago
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
2 hours ago
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal
1 hour ago
Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns
1 hour ago
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth
1 hour ago
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
8 seconds
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
19 seconds
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
21 seconds
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
28 seconds
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
33 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
44 seconds
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
46 seconds
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
57 seconds
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
2 mins
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
51 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app