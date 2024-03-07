Bangladesh to Equip Disaster Shelters with Solar Power, Announces State Minister Rahman

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Md Mohibur Rahman, recently unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to install solar power systems in all cyclone and disaster shelters across Bangladesh. This announcement came during a discussion on disaster management and development in Patuakhali district, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing safety and efficiency in disaster response. The move aims to ensure continuous power supply, vital for lighting and communication during emergencies, marking a significant step in the country's disaster preparedness efforts.

Addressing Vulnerabilities with Solar Power

In light of the challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters, the initiative to power disaster shelters with solar energy addresses a critical vulnerability - the lack of reliable electricity in times of need. Rahman's announcement underscores the importance of ensuring that shelters are equipped to provide refuge and basic amenities during cyclones and other disasters. By leveraging solar power, these shelters can maintain lighting, charge communication devices, and operate essential equipment, thereby significantly improving the safety and well-being of affected communities.

Building on Development and Cooperation

The discussion in Patuakhali district also served as a platform for local public representatives and government officials to pledge their support for the initiative. With a focus on cooperation and efficient disaster management, the attendees explored the prospects of integrating government mega-projects with disaster preparedness measures. Rahman further announced plans to construct 400-500 new Mujib Killas in coastal areas, enhancing the network of disaster-ready infrastructure by connecting them with nearby educational institutions for multifaceted use during emergencies.

Charting a Course for Comprehensive Development

Emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach to district development, Rahman called upon all government departments to submit comprehensive development plans. These plans are to include problem identification, exploration of possibilities, and recommendations, aimed at fostering a cohesive strategy for Patuakhali's growth and resilience against disasters. This initiative reflects a broader commitment to not only addressing immediate disaster management needs but also to the long-term development and sustainability of vulnerable districts.

As Bangladesh moves forward with these ambitious plans, the integration of solar power into disaster shelters stands as a testament to the country's proactive stance on climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness. This initiative not only promises to enhance the functionality of shelters during emergencies but also contributes to the nation's sustainable development goals. With the support of local and national stakeholders, Bangladesh is setting a precedent in building resilience through innovation and collaboration.