Bangladesh Proposes Labour Act Amendments to Facilitate Trade Union Formation

In a significant move towards labor rights reform, the tripartite review committee in Bangladesh, made up of government officials, factory owners, and worker representatives, has proposed amendments to the country's Labour Act. The committee's recommendations aim to facilitate the formation of trade unions, a critical factor in protecting workers' rights and interests.

Key Amendments for Trade Union Formation

Under current legislation, forming a trade union requires 20% of worker signatures, along with a minimum workforce of 3,000. The proposed changes seek to lower the required percentage to 15% and remove the 3,000 worker threshold. Additionally, the amendments propose to eliminate the need for detailed worker information for trade union applications, substituting it with any valid ID card. A new obligation for factory owners to disclose their worker count within 15 days upon request is also part of the proposed changes.

Penalties and Protests

The committee also suggests increasing fines for illegal lockouts by factory owners, from Tk5,000 to Tk20,000. This proposed hike in fines follows previous legislation that increased penalties for workers without a corresponding rise for factory owners. The President had returned this legislation unsigned. However, the new amendments have been sent to the Ministry of Labour and forwarded to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for evaluation.

Labour Leaders Call for More

Despite these changes, labour leaders express concerns that the amendments do not comprehensively address the issues facing workers. They argue for further simplification in trade union formation and point out the lack of government support and factory owner goodwill. They also highlight the exclusion of Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and Economic Zones (EZs) from the Act. Moreover, Section 26, which permits worker dismissal at the owner's discretion, remains a contentious point. The effectiveness of existing trade unions is also under scrutiny, with claims that most are either inactive or favor factory owners, and only about 15% are actively advocating for workers' rights.

The Labour Act's initial implementation took place in 2006, with amendments in 2013 following international criticism due to the Rana Plaza accident. Further changes were made in 2018. As the country moves forward with labor law reform, the world watches with anticipation and hope for the workers of Bangladesh.