Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Government

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Government

As the dust settles from the 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes the helm for her historic fifth term, her fourth consecutive. Fresh from a landslide victory, her Awami League party in tow, Hasina convened the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed government with a clear mandate: strict transparency and accountability, especially in public procurement.

Efficient Use of Resources and Financial Discipline

With the welfare of the populous nation at heart, the Prime Minister stressed on the importance of efficiently using limited resources. She underscored the need for financial discipline and directed the authorities to ensure that social security benefits reach only eligible individuals. In a country grappling with public money wastage and drug abuse, Hasina’s directives carry immense weight.

Ahead of Ramadan: Preparations for Food Prices and Supply Chains

With Ramadan on the horizon, Hasina instructed preparations to regulate food prices and supply chains, aiming to curb market manipulation. As the nation’s faithful prepare for a month of fasting and reflection, the move looks set to ensure stability and fairness in food distribution.

Fulfilling Election Promises and Managing Inflation

Hasina highlighted the necessity of fulfilling election promises, including diversification of exports and exploration of new markets. She also stressed the importance of managing inflation for the benefit of the common people. The government, under her stewardship, has succeeded in reducing inflation from a staggering 12% in 2009 to a more manageable 9%, with ambitious plans to decrease it further.

Ministers’ Pledge to Tackle Corruption and Other Challenges

Meanwhile, the newly appointed ministers outlined their own challenges. From corruption to inflation, international pressure to currency valuation, and the global economic climate, the ministers acknowledged a steep road ahead. Unfazed by international pressure, the foreign minister emphasized strengthening economic diplomacy. The finance minister identified money laundering and currency devaluation as major challenges and prioritized efforts to control commodity prices. The environment minister committed to battling pollution with a 100-day action plan, and the health minister promised zero tolerance for corruption in delivering improved healthcare services nationwide.

Bangladesh Economy Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

