Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina

In a significant political development, Bangladesh is gearing up for the swearing-in of its new cabinet under the helm of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening at the prestigious Bangabhaban. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath, and the ceremony will be conducted by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain at 7:00 pm in the historic Durbar Hall.

Preparations for the Ceremony

According to the Cabinet Secretary, preparations for the ceremony include hosting approximately one thousand guests and dignitaries. Ensuring the grandeur of the event, the Bangabhaban is being readied to host this significant political transition. Further, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit the President at Bangabhaban on Wednesday afternoon, a day ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

Swearing-In of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad

In a concurrent event, the newly-elected members of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) are set to take their oaths on Wednesday at 10 am. The ceremony will be overseen by Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. The 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections resulted in the Awami League securing a sweeping 222 seats, with the Jatiya Party and independent candidates winning 11 and 62 seats, respectively. Additionally, small party allies of the Awami League-led coalition also secured a few seats.

The Constitutional Mandate and Election Results

Following the election, the Election Commission published the gazette with a list of 298 MPs. As per the Constitution, newly-elected MPs must be sworn in after the official gazette is published. The Speaker of Parliament typically administers the oath. If necessary, the Chief Election Commissioner or an extension by the Speaker can facilitate the process. The recent electoral victory of the Awami League has set the stage for Sheikh Hasina’s fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister and her fifth term overall.

As the nation anticipates the formation of the new government, there is considerable curiosity about the incoming cabinet. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, known for her political acumen, has kept the names and size of the new cabinet under wraps. With the potential for changes and new faces, the political landscape of Bangladesh is on the brink of an exciting chapter.

Bangladesh Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

