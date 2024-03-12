Bangladesh Pledges to Uphold Human Rights, Dr Shirin Speaks at Commonwealth Meeting in London

At a significant gathering with Commonwealth country speakers and the Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK, Lindsey Hoyle, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the Speaker of Parliament, reaffirmed Bangladesh's dedication to human rights and the rule of law. This declaration came during a meeting held in London, highlighting Bangladesh's commitment to ensuring economic, social, and political justice for all its citizens.

Strengthening Global Justice and Equality

Dr Shirin emphasized Bangladesh's resolve to combat discrimination and oppression worldwide, particularly within Commonwealth nations. This stance underscores Bangladesh's role in the international community as a proponent of justice and equality. The discussion took place against the backdrop of the Commonwealth's 75th anniversary celebrations, where Dr Shirin also participated in the Commonwealth 75 Flag Raising Ceremony at the Portcullis House of the House of Commons.

Cultural Representation and Diplomacy

Further illustrating Bangladesh's engagement in cultural diplomacy, Dr Shirin recited Maya Angelou’s poem “The Rock Cries Out to Us Today” during the ceremony. Her participation in the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, attended by the British royal family and representatives from Commonwealth countries, highlighted the depth of Bangladesh's involvement in Commonwealth affairs and its commitment to shared values and heritage.

Commemorating Shared History

In a related event, British Army soldiers, including those from Bangladesh, marched 100 kilometers in London with weighted packs to honor their ancestors on Commonwealth Day. This march commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Nations and 80 years since the Battles of Kohima and Imphal, celebrating the unity, shared experiences, and contributions of Commonwealth nations during the world wars.

Dr Shirin's declarations and the participation of Bangladesh in these commemorations send a strong message about the country's dedication to upholding human rights, fostering equality, and remembering the sacrifices of the past. It also highlights the importance of international cooperation and cultural exchange in promoting peace and justice across the globe.