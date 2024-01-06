en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Pledges Free, Fair Election Amid Security Concerns

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Bangladesh Pledges Free, Fair Election Amid Security Concerns

In a recent interview with WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen has assured the public and the international community that the upcoming Bangladesh General election, set for January 7, will be conducted in a manner that is ‘free, fair, transparent and credible.’ This assurance comes amidst concerns raised by opposition parties regarding the fairness of the election, and follows their boycott of previous elections. The government’s crackdown on opposition leaders and activists has also been a topic of much discussion, leading to increased pressure from the international community on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the integrity of the elections.

(Read Also: Doubts Over Bangladesh’s Electoral Integrity: A Deep Dive)

Heightened Security Measures

In light of these concerns and in anticipation of the upcoming general election, the government has heightened security measures across the nation. The aim is to deter any potential violence and ensure a smooth and safe electoral process. The announcement of January 7 as a general holiday for the 12th Parliamentary Election is part of these measures, a decision made following a request by the Election Commission to declare it a public holiday.

Condemning the Benpole Express Arson Attack

Adding to the tense political climate in the country, a recent arson attack on the Benpole Express was roundly condemned by Momen. The foreign minister referred to the act as deplorable and heinous, promising that the government is committed to finding and punishing the culprits responsible for the attack. This incident has further underscored the need for tight security and a peaceful election process.

(Read Also: Bangladesh Witnesses Polling Booth Fires Amidst Pre-Election Violence)

Momen’s Response to US Comments and the Awami League’s Manifesto

The interview also touched on other relevant topics such as the United States’ comments on the elections and the Awami League’s manifesto. Though specific details on these subjects were not provided in the content excerpt, it’s clear that Momen and the government he represents are determined to present a positive image to the world, promising a free and fair election, and working to ensure the safety and security of the Bangladeshi people during this crucial political event.

Read More

0
Bangladesh Politics Security World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
44 mins ago
Pragati Life Insurance and Mutual Trust Bank Forge Bancassurance Partnership for Greater Accessibility
Pragati Life Insurance and Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) have sealed a significant bancassurance agreement, opening up a new avenue for customers to access a comprehensive range of insurance products. The partnership aims to expand the reach of life insurance in Bangladesh, facilitating MTB customers to avail themselves of Pragati Life Insurance’s varied offerings such as
Pragati Life Insurance and Mutual Trust Bank Forge Bancassurance Partnership for Greater Accessibility
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
2 hours ago
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
2 hours ago
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
1 hour ago
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
2 hours ago
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
2 hours ago
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
8 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
8 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
8 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
9 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
10 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
10 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
12 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
12 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
12 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
35 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app