Bangladesh Pledges Free, Fair Election Amid Security Concerns

In a recent interview with WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen has assured the public and the international community that the upcoming Bangladesh General election, set for January 7, will be conducted in a manner that is ‘free, fair, transparent and credible.’ This assurance comes amidst concerns raised by opposition parties regarding the fairness of the election, and follows their boycott of previous elections. The government’s crackdown on opposition leaders and activists has also been a topic of much discussion, leading to increased pressure from the international community on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the integrity of the elections.

Heightened Security Measures

In light of these concerns and in anticipation of the upcoming general election, the government has heightened security measures across the nation. The aim is to deter any potential violence and ensure a smooth and safe electoral process. The announcement of January 7 as a general holiday for the 12th Parliamentary Election is part of these measures, a decision made following a request by the Election Commission to declare it a public holiday.

Condemning the Benpole Express Arson Attack

Adding to the tense political climate in the country, a recent arson attack on the Benpole Express was roundly condemned by Momen. The foreign minister referred to the act as deplorable and heinous, promising that the government is committed to finding and punishing the culprits responsible for the attack. This incident has further underscored the need for tight security and a peaceful election process.

Momen’s Response to US Comments and the Awami League’s Manifesto

The interview also touched on other relevant topics such as the United States’ comments on the elections and the Awami League’s manifesto. Though specific details on these subjects were not provided in the content excerpt, it’s clear that Momen and the government he represents are determined to present a positive image to the world, promising a free and fair election, and working to ensure the safety and security of the Bangladeshi people during this crucial political event.

