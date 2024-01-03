en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call

In a recent move that has sparked controversy in Bangladesh’s political landscape, ten leaders and activists of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were detained. The arrest occurred in the Baratakia Bazar area of Mirasarai upazila at 7:30 am on December 3. The detainees, accused of attempting to disrupt the electoral process and inciting public unrest, were reportedly involved in distributing leaflets calling for a boycott of the forthcoming national elections.

The Arrested Activists

Among those arrested include Mirasarai upazila convener Shahidul Islam Chowdhury (57), and several members from the youth and student wings of the party from the Chattogram North District. The police, led by Officer-in-Charge Sahidul Islam, alleged that the individuals were arrested for blocking vehicle movement and staging marches in the area. Other notable detainees include Alauddin, vice-president of the North District Jubo Dal, and several other office bearers of the youth and student organizations of the BNP. It is worth mentioning that some of the arrested activists have previous cases registered against them.

Confiscation and Legal Proceedings

The police confiscated the contentious leaflets during the arrest. Officer-in-Charge Sahidul Islam stated that preparations are underway to file a case against the detainees. The detainees are expected to be produced in court later in the day. This move against the BNP activists has raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the upcoming elections, with the opposition claiming it is a politically motivated crackdown to suppress dissent.

Political Context

The current political climate in Bangladesh is tense, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set to secure her fourth consecutive term in office. Her main rival, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has decided to boycott the upcoming polls, alleging that the current administration cannot ensure a fair vote. The BNP claims that about 20,000 of its members have been arrested in recent months on trumped-up charges ahead of the election. This has resulted in international human rights groups expressing concern about the crackdown on the opposition.

0
Bangladesh Elections Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

