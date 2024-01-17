BNP Discusses Bangladesh's 12th Jatiya Sangsad Elections with EU Experts

On January 18, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) held an online discussion with a team of European Union experts, who had previously monitored the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections in Bangladesh. The digital meeting, which spanned from 5:00pm to 6:20pm, was led by Abdul Moyeen Khan from the BNP's standing committee.

The BNP team composed of various party members, including Ismail Jabiullah, an adviser to the party chairperson, Shama Obaed, the Organising Secretary, and Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad, the Secretary of Human Rights Affairs. The EU delegation comprised election expert David Noel Ward, electoral analysts Alexander Matus and Swibes Charlotte, and legal expert Rebecca Cox. The meeting lasted for 1 hour and 20 minutes, as reported by BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

European Union's Engagement with Other Bangladesh Parties

In addition to the BNP, the EU Election Expert Mission met with other political entities in Bangladesh. The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu) and the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party held separate meetings with the EU team. The AB Party discussed concerns about the absence of a level playing field in the forthcoming election and the alleged false convictions of opposition leaders. The EU mission also sat with JSD (Inu), discussing the election situation, the party's role, and the government and executive branch's collaborative support for the Election Commission.

The EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley met with Bangladesh's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Their conversation revolved around plans for the Partnership Cooperation Agreement, including development, trade, and regional/global issues. The EU is also focusing on promoting renewable energy in Bangladesh. The EU election expert team is actively working on providing recommendations based on their observations of the January 7 election.