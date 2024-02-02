Bangladesh Makes Speedy Trial Act Permanent: A Shift in the Awami League's Stance

In a significant shift, the Bangladeshi government has decided to make the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Act, commonly referred to as the Speedy Trial Act, a permanent legislation. The decision was reached during a cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League.

History of the Speedy Trial Act

The Speedy Trial Act was first introduced with a two-year tenure in 2002 during the reign of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Since its inception, the act has been extended multiple times and was also in effect during the BNP's tenure from 2001 to 2006. Interestingly, the Awami League, despite their initial opposition to the act during the BNP's administration, has continued to extend its tenure during their 15 consecutive years in power.

The Permanent Nature of the Act

The most recent extension of the Speedy Trial Act was set to expire on April 9. However, with the cabinet's endorsement, the act now stands as a permanent fixture in the country's legal system. This decision negates the need for further extensions in the future. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain made the announcement, marking a notable change in the Awami League's stance on the legislation.

Implications of the Act

The Speedy Trial Act, according to the government, is aimed at maintaining law and order and expediting the trial of crimes. The Home Minister asserted that the law is not intended to suppress opposition, but rather to counter those who enforce blockades and destabilize the nation’s law and order. He also addressed the BNP's black-flag procession and urged the mayors of the two city corporations in Dhaka to take initiatives for the rest of the traffic sergeants. The minister further highlighted the strength of the Bangladesh Police, which stands at over 200,000 personnel, with each officer providing security to 825 citizens.