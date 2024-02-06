Bangladesh Implements Stricter Work Permit Regulations for Foreign Nationals

In a pivotal policy shift, Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, announced that foreign nationals are no longer permitted to work in the country without an official work permit. The announcement was made during a meeting at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) conference hall and comes in response to concerns surrounding the avoidance of income tax and unauthorized job switches by foreign workers.

New Penalties and Streamlined Processes

To enforce compliance with the new policy, the government decided to introduce daily and progressive penalties for violators. This hardline stance is part of a wider initiative to regulate the employment of foreign nationals and ensure adherence to the country's laws. Furthermore, the process for foreign workers to transfer to another organization with a work permit has been streamlined. This change allows them to switch jobs without the need to leave the country for a new visa, a measure that is expected to both encourage compliance and enhance the flexibility of the workforce.

Expedited Work Permit Process

In a move to further facilitate the employment of foreign nationals, the meeting concluded with the decision to expedite the work permit process, reducing the time from three months to one month for both the paper processing and the issuance of the permit. This accelerated procedure is expected to ease the administrative burden on potential employees and employers alike, making Bangladesh a more attractive destination for international talent.

Online Monitoring of Foreign Workers

Additionally, a centralized online data center will be established to monitor foreigners working in Bangladesh. This system will provide a comprehensive overview of the foreign workforce in the country, allowing for better management and ensuring compliance with the new permit regulations. As of 31 December 2023, there are 107,167 legally registered foreign nationals working in Bangladesh, with Indian citizens comprising the largest group.