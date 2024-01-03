Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims

In an unprecedented move, a high court panel in Bangladesh, comprising Justices Md Iqbal Kabir and SM Moniruzaman, has responded to allegations of bias among election officials. The complaint was lodged by independent candidate Farzana Bubli in the build-up to the South Asian nation’s impending elections. The court ruled on Wednesday to prohibit certain officers from election duties, a decision aimed at securing impartiality and fairness in the electoral process.

Unraveling the Bias Allegations

The petitioner, Farzana Bubli, represented by lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain, accused several presiding and assistant presiding officers of bias. These officers were involved in the previous by-election in the Gaibandha-5 constituency, which was held on October 12, 2022. The election was later suspended by the Election Commission due to reported irregularities at multiple polling centers. The suspension marked the first time a parliamentary seat election was halted due to such discrepancies.

Political Landscape in Bangladesh

The ruling Awami League, seeking to retain power amidst allegations of electoral bias, faces a boycott from the main Opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The BNP has demanded that a neutral interim government conduct the general election, a proposal the government has rejected. Critics argue that elections over the past decade have been marred by unfair practices, casting a shadow over Bangladesh’s economic growth and infrastructural projects.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Controversial Reign

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina finds herself in the midst of a storm as she faces a general election. Critics allege her government has used harsh measures to suppress dissent and manipulate election results. Furthermore, Hasina’s administration is accused of failing to control price hikes of essential goods and curtailing civil rights. Despite these accusations, Hasina has maintained strategic ties with global powers like India and China and provided refuge to Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in neighboring Myanmar.