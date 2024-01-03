Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed

In the latest development regarding the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections in Bangladesh, the High Court ordered the removal of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and the Officer in Charge (OC) of Saghata from election duties in the Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Phulchari) constituency. This decision was the result of a writ petition filed by independent candidate Farzana Bhubli, the daughter of the late Fazle Rabbi Miah, ex-Deputy Speaker of the Parliament. Bhubli accused these officials of bias in the electoral process.

High Court’s Directive and Implications

The directive from the High Court division bench, comprised of Justice M Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Maniruzzaman, is poised to change the dynamics of the upcoming elections. Moreover, the court instructed all presiding officers and assistant presiding officers who had served in the by-elections on January 4 of the previous year to abstain from participating in any election-related duties for the upcoming parliamentary election in the same constituency.

Current Political Landscape

At present, the Gaibandha-5 constituency is represented by Mahmud Hasan Ripon, a former Chatra League President and member of the ruling Awami League. The court’s interventions are expected to impact the power dynamics in this constituency, as authorities strive to ensure a fair and balanced election.

Mandatory Voting and Government Beneficiaries

Meanwhile, a pro-Awami League lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking a directive to ensure voters’ presence at the polling centres, especially those boycotted by major opposition parties. The lawyer also requested another directive for the government to issue certificates immediately for mandatory casting votes by government and semi-government employees. The lawyer argued that the distribution of their service benefits should be suspended if they fail to do so.

Furthermore, Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed filed a writ in the High Court calling for directives to ensure the active participation of 3.25 crore government beneficiaries in the polling stations during national elections. The hearing is scheduled for 10 January. The petition stresses that as a Commonwealth nation, Bangladesh should consider making voting compulsory for citizens benefiting directly from the government.