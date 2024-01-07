en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition’s ‘Drama’, Optimistic about Voter Turnout

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition’s ‘Drama’, Optimistic about Voter Turnout

On the day of the Bangladesh general elections, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, the Awami League candidate for the Sylhet-1 constituency, criticized the opposition party BNP’s decision to call a hartal. Labeling it as ‘nothing but a drama,’ Dr Momen expressed his views after casting his vote in Sylhet’s Bandarbazar area.

A High-Stake Election Amidst Unrest

The elections have been mired in controversy with the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), boycotting the electoral process. The BNP has also declared a 48-hour nationwide strike on election day, urging people not to vote. These actions have roused concerns about voter turnout and the legitimacy of the election.

Foreign Minister Views on Voter Turnout

Despite the unfolding drama, Dr Momen noted the high enthusiasm among voters, especially the young. However, he acknowledged that the three-day holiday coinciding with the elections might slightly affect voter turnout. He reasoned that some young people with financial means might choose to spend the time with their families on holiday. Yet, he was firm in his belief that this would not significantly impact the election outcome.

The Call for Stability and Development

Dr Momen also made a call to voters to support the Awami League, emphasizing that voting for his party, symbolized by the boat, contributes to the nation’s peace, stability, and development. As Bangladesh grapples with political violence, arrests, and international pressure for free and fair elections, Dr Momen’s words resonate with the need for stability amidst the tempestuous political climate.

The election’s outcome, no doubt, will have far-reaching implications for the country’s political and economic landscape. As the world watches, the nation’s voters are left to decide the course of their future.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

