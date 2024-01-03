en English
Elections

Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?

In an atmosphere thick with contrasting views and accusations, Bangladesh prepares for its forthcoming election. The Awami League, a dominant political force in the country, has painted a positive picture, characterizing the event as a ‘festival.’ However, this celebratory portrayal is marred by allegations of predetermined results, voter intimidation, and threats of violence, suggesting a departure from a truly democratic process.

The Awami League: A Modern-Day Goliath

The Bangladesh Awami League, founded in response to the domination of the Muslim League in Pakistan, has been the ruling party since 2009. With a significant role in the Bengali Language Movement in 1952, it has successfully garnered massive popular support in East Bengal, contributing to a vibrant yet complicated political landscape. Still, criticisms persist, with claims of democratic backsliding under its rule.

Electoral Gladiators: Shakib Al Hasan and Sheikh Hasina

Emerging from the cricket field onto the political platform is Shakib Al Hasan, contesting the election under the Awami League banner. Despite his popularity as a cricketer, he faces accusations of being disconnected from his hometown. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeks to secure her fourth consecutive term in office. Critics, however, accuse her of becoming increasingly autocratic, citing oppressive tactics, electoral violence, and curtailing press freedoms.

Foreign Policy and International Attention

Bangladesh’s domestic political situation has drawn international attention, with the US, Russia, China, and India expressing contrasting views on the upcoming parliamentary elections. Amid these external influences, Bangladesh is striving to balance its foreign policy. The Awami League’s foreign policy vision is under scrutiny, with allegations of capturing key levers of the Bangladesh state. The elections present an opportunity for citizens and leaders to litigate Bangladesh’s place in the region and the world.

A Disrupted Democracy

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to boycott the election, claiming the government cannot ensure a fair vote. With reports of thousands of BNP leaders and workers taken into custody and frequent police raids, the fear of a government crackdown looms large. These reports, coupled with allegations of breaches of the electoral code of conduct, suggest an unsettling picture of a disrupted democracy in Bangladesh.

Elections Human Rights Politics
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

