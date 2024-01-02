en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban’s Candidacy Over Election Offenses

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban’s Candidacy Over Election Offenses

The Election Commission of Bangladesh has made a landmark move to ensure fair elections by revoking the candidacy of independent contender Habibur Rahman Paban from the Lakshmipur-1 constituency. The commission asserted that the decision was taken due to Paban’s commission of election-related offences and pre-poll irregularities, breaching the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

Election Integrity at Stake

This cancellation marks the first instance of a candidacy being annulled for electoral code violation in the 2014 and 2018 elections. Paban, a presidium member of Jubo League, was found guilty of making intimidating, objectionable, and indecent statements to the deputy commissioner of Lakshmipur, who also serves as the returning officer, on Whatsapp. The election enquiry committee recommended that legal action be taken against the candidate.

(Read Also: ‘Dummy’ election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi)

Ensuring Fair Play

Notably, this is not an isolated incident. The Election Commission has shown its commitment towards ensuring an unbiased electoral process by previously cancelling the candidacies of Shammi Ahmed and Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah on grounds of dual citizenship. The High Court had declared the Election Commission’s decision illegal regarding Abdullah’s candidacy, but this decision was stayed by the Chamber court.

(Read Also: Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures)

Implications for the Upcoming Election

The national polls are scheduled for January 7, and this decision has set a precedent for stricter enforcement of the electoral code of conduct. As the Election Commission continues to uphold the integrity of the democratic process, candidates and voters alike are reminded of the importance of a fair and unbiased election. Despite the immediate implications for Paban and the Lakshmipur-1 constituency, the long-term impact of this decision will likely resonate throughout Bangladesh’s political landscape, emphasizing the imperative need for fair play in politics.

Read More

0
Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary

By Muhammad Jawad

Dhaka-20 Candidate Accuses Teachers of Illegal Campaigning Amid Political Unrest

By Muhammad Jawad

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza: From Cricket Captain to Election Candidate

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Digital Security Act: A Tool Against Journalists and Political Workers

By Muhammad Jawad

No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus ve ...
@Bangladesh · 21 mins
No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus ve ...
heart comment 0
‘Dummy’ election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi

By Muhammad Jawad

'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Dhaka Bank and ICAB Unveil Co-Branded Visa Signature Credit Card

By Muhammad Jawad

Dhaka Bank and ICAB Unveil Co-Branded Visa Signature Credit Card
12kg LPG price increased to Tk1,433

By Muhammad Jawad

12kg LPG price increased to Tk1,433
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for ‘boat’ symbol

By Muhammad Jawad

Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona Cardinals Clinch Victory Against Philadelphia Eagles in Thrilling NFL Game
14 seconds
Arizona Cardinals Clinch Victory Against Philadelphia Eagles in Thrilling NFL Game
Congress Confronts Transportation Funding Challenges in Early 2024
42 seconds
Congress Confronts Transportation Funding Challenges in Early 2024
Harrison Butker's Pivotal Performance Secures Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
58 seconds
Harrison Butker's Pivotal Performance Secures Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Navigating Flu Season Amidst COVID-19 and Allergies: Guidance from Dr. Allison Bartlett
1 min
Navigating Flu Season Amidst COVID-19 and Allergies: Guidance from Dr. Allison Bartlett
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: Teases Showdown with Roman Reigns
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: Teases Showdown with Roman Reigns
Patrick Cantlay Returns to Golf: A Swing for First Responders' Families
2 mins
Patrick Cantlay Returns to Golf: A Swing for First Responders' Families
PWHL's Boston Team Poised for Success: An Inside Look at the Roster
2 mins
PWHL's Boston Team Poised for Success: An Inside Look at the Roster
Texans and Colts Set for Decisive Playoff Determiner
2 mins
Texans and Colts Set for Decisive Playoff Determiner
New Mexico Lobos vs Colorado State Rams: A Battle of College Basketball Titans
2 mins
New Mexico Lobos vs Colorado State Rams: A Battle of College Basketball Titans
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
21 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
31 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app