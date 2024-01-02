Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban’s Candidacy Over Election Offenses

The Election Commission of Bangladesh has made a landmark move to ensure fair elections by revoking the candidacy of independent contender Habibur Rahman Paban from the Lakshmipur-1 constituency. The commission asserted that the decision was taken due to Paban’s commission of election-related offences and pre-poll irregularities, breaching the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

Election Integrity at Stake

This cancellation marks the first instance of a candidacy being annulled for electoral code violation in the 2014 and 2018 elections. Paban, a presidium member of Jubo League, was found guilty of making intimidating, objectionable, and indecent statements to the deputy commissioner of Lakshmipur, who also serves as the returning officer, on Whatsapp. The election enquiry committee recommended that legal action be taken against the candidate.

Ensuring Fair Play

Notably, this is not an isolated incident. The Election Commission has shown its commitment towards ensuring an unbiased electoral process by previously cancelling the candidacies of Shammi Ahmed and Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah on grounds of dual citizenship. The High Court had declared the Election Commission’s decision illegal regarding Abdullah’s candidacy, but this decision was stayed by the Chamber court.

Implications for the Upcoming Election

The national polls are scheduled for January 7, and this decision has set a precedent for stricter enforcement of the electoral code of conduct. As the Election Commission continues to uphold the integrity of the democratic process, candidates and voters alike are reminded of the importance of a fair and unbiased election. Despite the immediate implications for Paban and the Lakshmipur-1 constituency, the long-term impact of this decision will likely resonate throughout Bangladesh’s political landscape, emphasizing the imperative need for fair play in politics.

