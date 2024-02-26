Bangladesh Celebrates Fourth National Statistics Day: Emphasizing Smart Statistics as a Ladder to Development

As dawn breaks on February 27, 2024, Bangladesh gears up to observe its fourth National Statistics Day. The theme, 'Smart Statistics, Stairs of Development,' reverberates throughout the nation, spotlighting the pivotal role of statistics in socio-economic development. This event, masterminded by the Statistics and Informatics Division in tandem with the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), under the aegis of the Planning Ministry, underscores the significance of reliable data in formulating effective development strategies.

Leaders Voice Their Support

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have separately addressed the nation, expressing their steadfast support for the BBS. The bureau, founded in 1974 by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been instrumental in providing robust data that has informed the country's development plans. The leaders have emphasized the quantum leap made in digitalizing data collection and analysis, which has been instrumental in the government's overarching goal of creating a 'Smart Bangladesh'. They envision a nation free from poverty and flourishing in prosperity by 2041.

A Milestone Achievement: Digital Execution of Population and Housing Census

A key highlight of the National Statistical System has been the successful digital execution of the population and housing census in 2022. In an unprecedented move, the preliminary results were published within a month, showcasing the potential of technology in accelerating the data collection and analysis process. This accomplishment underscores the country's stride towards a more data-driven strategy that promises to transform Bangladesh into a smart nation.

The Road Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges

While the progress in data digitization and analysis is commendable, there are hurdles to overcome. As outlined by a recent Business Standard report, Bangladesh faces challenges such as workforce training and data infrastructure limitations. Overcoming these obstacles is paramount for the country to fully realize the potential of data analytics in driving growth and identifying opportunities. But with the government's commitment to nurturing data analytics across various sectors, the road to a 'Smart Bangladesh' seems promising.

As Bangladesh celebrates National Statistics Day, the nation stands poised at the brink of a new era. An era where 'Smart Statistics' will not only be a tool for development but also a ladder lifting the nation towards its vision of a prosperous 2041.