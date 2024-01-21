Bangladesh Cabinet Division Allocates Departments to Seven Advisors of Prime Minister

In a recent move by the Cabinet Division of Bangladesh, seven advisors have been assigned departments under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership. The allocation, detailed in a gazette notification, positions these advisors in key roles spanning economic affairs, power, energy and mineral resources, among other areas.

Advisors and Their Portfolios

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, a stalwart in the economic sector, has been appointed as the Prime Minister's Economic Adviser. Meanwhile, Dr. Towfique-e-Elahi Chowdhury, known for his expertise in power and energy sectors, will serve as the Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Adviser. In addition, Dr. Gawhar Rizvi will lend his international affairs acumen as the International Affairs Adviser.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser has been entrusted to Salman F Rahman, a renowned figure in the private industry. The Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser role goes to Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, a fresh appointee in the advisory panel. Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique continues his tenure as the Security Adviser.

Honorary Appointment

In a significant recognition, Sajeeb Wazed Joy has been re-appointed in an honorary capacity as the Information and Communication Technology Adviser. Joy's contribution to the ICT sector is well acknowledged, and his reappointment signals a continuation of the government's push for digital transformation.

Continuity and Change

Among the seven advisors, six are continuing from the previous term, signaling a vote of confidence in their performance. The new addition, Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, indicates a willingness to infuse fresh perspectives into the government's approach to education and cultural affairs. Each of these advisors holds a ministerial rank and is entitled to corresponding emoluments and ancillary facilities during their tenure.