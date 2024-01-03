en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat

Survivors of the horrific arson attacks in Bangladesh that occurred between 2013-2015 and in 2023, and their families, congregated at a civic rally in front of the National Museum to demand justice. They highlighted the responsibility of the BNP-Jamaat for the violence inflicted upon them, despite their lack of political involvement. A total of 19 survivors, some still bound to wheelchairs, attended the event, which was supported by 17 rights bodies.

Personal Stories of Loss and Suffering

Participants of the rally, organized by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, shared their personal stories of loss and suffering. Among them was Runi Begum, whose son was burned alive in a 2013 arson attack. The victims criticized international organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, as well as international media, for their perceived inaction on their plight, while being vocal about the arrest of BNP activists.

Condemning the Terrorism of BNP-Jamaat

Former state minister Tarana Halim was among the speakers at the rally. She condemned the terrorism of BNP-Jamaat and the extensive damage and loss of life it caused. The rally also criticized the hypocrisy of BNP leaders and the continuation of such political violence into 2023.

Call for an End to Brutality

The rally ended with a strong call for an end to such brutality and the pursuit of power through democratic elections instead of violence. They expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for opening the country’s first burn unit and acknowledged the unbearable pain experienced by the victims, as stated by Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burn institute.

Bangladesh Human Rights Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

