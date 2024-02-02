Banabans on Rabi Island Demand Democracy: An 11-year Quest for Council Elections

In the heart of the Pacific, Rabi Island echoes with the call for democracy. The Banabans, a community of 5,000, are demanding the reinstatement of the Rabi Council of Leaders—an appeal that has been sidelined for over a decade. The Banabans Human Rights Defenders Network, led by coordinator Rae Bainteiti, has voiced frustration over the 11-year absence of elections, labeling it a patent injustice.

The Banaban's Plea for Democracy

The Banabans are urging Fiji's new Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, to honor his commitments and address their concerns, which are feared to be overlooked due to their minority status. Despite promises, Rabuka has yet to visit the island since his rise to power, further alienating the community.

For the Banabans, the resumption of elections is not just a matter of political procedure, but a quest for transparency, accountability, and the restoration of democracy. Rabi Island has been under the rule of an appointed official, Iakoba Karutake, since the last council was dissolved in 2013— a consequence of the Fijian government's failure to hold elections, according to Bainteiti.

Banaban Settlement Act: An Unfulfilled Promise

The Banaban Settlement Act, the island's governing regulation, stipulates the formation of a council comprising elected members from each of the island's four villages. A chairman, selected by these elected officials, is to lead the council. However, this democratic ideal has remained elusive.

The acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica acknowledged the need to restart council elections, although without providing a specific timeline. He mentioned seeking an update from the ministry responsible, but the Banaban community remains unsatisfied, yearning for more concrete actions.