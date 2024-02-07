Baltimore Police Accountability Board Pushes for Independent Legal Counsel Amid City Pushback

In a bid to enhance transparency and preemptively address any potential conflicts of interest, the Baltimore Police Accountability Board (PAB) is on a quest for independent legal counsel. This move comes amid concerns that city attorneys, who also represent the police department, may have vested interests that could compromise the PAB's oversight role of the city's police force. The Board's push for independence has drawn a reaction from the city government, marking a critical turning point in the civilian oversight dynamic in Baltimore.

Striving for Transparency

At a recent meeting, PAB Chairman Joshua Harris underscored the necessity for transparency, stating that independent legal counsel would help circumvent any potential larger conflicts. The PAB's pursuit of independence is reflective of recommendations from a Department of Justice (DOJ) report and a local task force, both of which have previously identified Baltimore's civilian oversight as needing improvement.

A Stance of Resistance

Despite these concerns, Dana Moore, director of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights, asserted that no specific conflict has been pinpointed. She suggested that an attorney with no involvement in police affairs could be assigned to the PAB, thus eliminating the need for external counsel. The city solicitor, on the other hand, insists that outside counsel for the PAB is unauthorized unless a specific legal conflict arises. This stance has historical precedence in Baltimore's oversight conflicts.

Board's Internal Challenges

The Baltimore PAB is grappling with internal issues too, such as delayed annual reports and staff turnover. These challenges, coupled with disagreements over legal representation and operational clarity, indicate ongoing problems with the city's civilian oversight structure. The PAB's endeavor to secure independent legal counsel and its ability to make impactful decisions could shape the future dynamics of civilian oversight in Baltimore.