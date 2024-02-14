Baltimore Mayor Allocates $570,000 to Strengthen Community Safety and Unity

In a move to bolster public safety and cultivate thriving communities, Baltimore's Mayor's Office has earmarked $570,000 in funding for local organizations. The announcement, made on February 14, 2024, promises to strengthen the city's commitment to its residents by supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and fostering unity.

Advertisment

Strengthening the Community Safety Net

The Mayor's Office of Safety and Engagement (MONSE) disclosed plans to allocate approximately $570,000 to fifteen community-based organizations. These organizations will focus on improving public safety and offering support to the city's residents. Out of this funding, $445,000 will be dedicated to organizations participating in the SideStep pre-arrest youth diversion program, which aims to help young people avoid entering the criminal justice system due to minor offenses.

Empowering Local Organizations

Advertisment

Among the organizations benefiting from the funding are Roberta's House, Holistic Life Foundation, Foundation for Change, S.O.N., Aziza Pe&ce, Patricia's Place, Dream Bigger Community Institute, Inc., Community Law In Action (CLIA), and HeartSmiles. Additionally, Sarah's House will collaborate with MONSE's Youth Opportunity Coordinator to provide essential services.

Redirecting Lives through SideStep

The SideStep program diverts young people away from the criminal justice system and offers them a chance to rebuild their lives. The participating organizations will work closely with MONSE's Youth Opportunity Coordinator to provide trauma-informed care, intensive case management, and wraparound support. By working together, these organizations hope to create a more secure and supportive environment for Baltimore's youth.

In conclusion, the Mayor's Office's recent allocation of $570,000 to fifteen Baltimore-based organizations marks a significant step forward in the city's efforts to enhance public safety and build stronger communities. By collaborating through the SideStep program, these organizations have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of young people in Baltimore, ultimately creating a safer and more prosperous city for all its residents.