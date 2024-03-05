Balochistan CM Bugti Vows for Good Governance, Zero Tolerance on Corruption

On Tuesday, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti emphasized the critical need for good governance as a pathway to resolving public issues and announced a stringent no-compromise stance on corruption within the province. He made these remarks during an introductory meeting with officers of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, underscoring the necessity of efficient service delivery and the importance of integrity and dedication among public officials.

Advertisment

Good Governance as a Cornerstone

Chief Minister Bugti outlined his vision of establishing a robust system of governance characterized by transparency, accountability, and rapid execution of government affairs. He highlighted the significance of the Chief Minister's Secretariat as the province's administrative epicenter, whose sanctity must be preserved by all officers. "Active, competent, and dedicated officers are our greatest pride," Bugti remarked, signaling his intention to foster an environment where meritocracy prevails over individual preference.

Zero Tolerance Policy on Corruption

Advertisment

In his address, CM Bugti was unequivocal about his stance on corruption, asserting that no form of corruption or irregularity would be tolerated at any level. Those found guilty of such acts would face strict accountability without concessions. This zero tolerance policy aligns with his broader agenda to enhance governance through an effective system of transparency and accountability across all levels of administration.

Streamlining Public Service Delivery

Bugti also focused on the immediate redressal of public complaints, instructing the activation of the Chief Minister Complaint Cell to address governance and general problems faced by the public. He directed officers to prioritize competence in every department of the Chief Minister's Secretariat. By doing so, Bugti aims to establish a more responsive and efficient service delivery system that caters to the needs and welfare of the people of Balochistan.

The commitment to good governance and the fight against corruption by Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti not only sets a new direction for Balochistan's administrative affairs but also promises a hopeful future for its people. As these policies and directives begin to take shape, the implications for the province's development and the well-being of its citizens could be profound. The journey towards improved governance and accountability in Balochistan is now in motion, with the potential to significantly impact the lives of many.