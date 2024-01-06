Ballinrobe Protests: Community Voices Concern Over Housing of Refugees at JJ Gannon’s Hotel

On a cold evening, the quiet town of Ballinrobe was stirred by the sound of protest. Under the dimly lit sky, a crowd began to gather outside the closed doors of JJ Gannon’s hotel. The hotel, known for its rich history and hospitality, had been slated to house up to 50 male international protection applicants, potentially refugees, from January 8. A decision that had sparked a wave of dissent amongst the local community.

Community’s Call to Action

The protest, initiated after local representatives were informed of the hotel’s repurposing, received an outpour of support. From hot soup to sweet pastries, the community rallied around the protestors, bolstering their spirits and strengthening their resolve. The demonstration was not a scene of chaos but a peaceful display of collective concern. Local representatives Cllr Michael Burke (Fine Gael), Damien Ryan (Fianna Fáil), and Patsy O’Brien (Independent) addressed the crowd, echoing the sentiments and concerns of their constituents.

Public Safety and Welfare Concerns

The protestors, many of them neighbours and friends, voiced their apprehensions about public safety and the lack of facilities for the incoming group. Questions about the background of the men to be housed were raised, highlighting the community’s demand for transparency. More than opposition, the protest emphasized the need for community engagement and communication from the national government on decisions that directly impact their lives.

Hotel Repurposing and Future Plans

The hotel, owned by Tom O’Connor, is leased to companies experienced in managing international protection accommodation. As part of the repurposing plans, staffing would include a general manager, a duty manager, and night porters. The international protection applicants would receive a weekly allowance and medical cards, a step towards their integration into society. However, these plans have been met with apprehension and calls for further dialogue. The Mayo County Council has echoed these sentiments, seeking further engagement on the matter and advocating for a more collaborative approach to housing international protection applicants.