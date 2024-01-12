Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of ‘Tryst with Ayodhya’ Release

In a recent development, former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj has sparked a debate with his comments defending the demolition of the Babri mosque, terming it a ‘Gandhian solution.’ In doing so, he referenced Mahatma Gandhi’s views published in ‘Young India,’ a weekly journal from the era of the Indian independence movement.

Gandhi’s Philosophy and the Ram Janmabhoomi Issue

According to Punj, Gandhi believed that the rightful owner of a plot of land has the authority to remove any unauthorized structure built on it, including a mosque. He further suggested that structures constructed without consent on someone else’s property are tantamount to theft and don’t gain sanctity simply by resembling a mosque. These structures could be dismantled either personally by the owner or through legal action.

These remarks provide a fresh perspective on the historical Ram Janmabhoomi issue, a long-standing dispute over the site in Ayodhya, which many Hindus believe to be the birthplace of the deity Ram.

Punj’s Critique of Nehru

Punj also criticized Jawaharlal Nehru, the former Prime Minister of India, for what he sees as a colonial mindset that delayed the resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi matter post-Independence. He contends that this issue could have been settled soon after India’s independence had it not been for Nehru’s approach.

‘Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India’

Punj’s remarks come on the heels of the impending release of his book ‘Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India.’ The book examines the connection between Bharat (India) and Shri Ram, the history of the occupation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi by invaders, the efforts to reclaim it, and the impact of those in positions of power with a colonized mindset. It also delves into the cultural revival and decolonization of minds in India.

The release of the book is strategically timed with the upcoming consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, which will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event is a significant moment in the cultural and religious landscape of India.