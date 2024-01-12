en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of ‘Tryst with Ayodhya’ Release

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of ‘Tryst with Ayodhya’ Release

In a recent development, former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj has sparked a debate with his comments defending the demolition of the Babri mosque, terming it a ‘Gandhian solution.’ In doing so, he referenced Mahatma Gandhi’s views published in ‘Young India,’ a weekly journal from the era of the Indian independence movement.

Gandhi’s Philosophy and the Ram Janmabhoomi Issue

According to Punj, Gandhi believed that the rightful owner of a plot of land has the authority to remove any unauthorized structure built on it, including a mosque. He further suggested that structures constructed without consent on someone else’s property are tantamount to theft and don’t gain sanctity simply by resembling a mosque. These structures could be dismantled either personally by the owner or through legal action.

These remarks provide a fresh perspective on the historical Ram Janmabhoomi issue, a long-standing dispute over the site in Ayodhya, which many Hindus believe to be the birthplace of the deity Ram.

Punj’s Critique of Nehru

Punj also criticized Jawaharlal Nehru, the former Prime Minister of India, for what he sees as a colonial mindset that delayed the resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi matter post-Independence. He contends that this issue could have been settled soon after India’s independence had it not been for Nehru’s approach.

‘Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India’

Punj’s remarks come on the heels of the impending release of his book ‘Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India.’ The book examines the connection between Bharat (India) and Shri Ram, the history of the occupation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi by invaders, the efforts to reclaim it, and the impact of those in positions of power with a colonized mindset. It also delves into the cultural revival and decolonization of minds in India.

The release of the book is strategically timed with the upcoming consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, which will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event is a significant moment in the cultural and religious landscape of India.

0
History India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
6 mins ago
Peter Lawson: Continuing the Artistic Legacy of Henry Lawson
Paintbrush in hand, a soft gaze fixed on the sprawling Australian outback, 77-year-old Peter Lawson continues the artistic journey he embarked upon six decades ago. A professional painter, Peter’s work is deeply rooted in the narratives woven by his great-uncle, the distinguished Australian bush poet, Henry Lawson. His verse, filled with tales of colonial-era Australia,
Peter Lawson: Continuing the Artistic Legacy of Henry Lawson
Punjabi Writer and Folklore Activist Swaran Kaur Bal Passes Away at 87
1 hour ago
Punjabi Writer and Folklore Activist Swaran Kaur Bal Passes Away at 87
Punjab State War Heroes Memorial Extends Visiting Hours to Accommodate Tourists
1 hour ago
Punjab State War Heroes Memorial Extends Visiting Hours to Accommodate Tourists
Ancient Tocobaga Burial Grounds Discovered Beneath Philippe Park, Florida
14 mins ago
Ancient Tocobaga Burial Grounds Discovered Beneath Philippe Park, Florida
Vancouver Asahi Day: A Tribute to Historic Baseball Team and Kaye Kaminishi
45 mins ago
Vancouver Asahi Day: A Tribute to Historic Baseball Team and Kaye Kaminishi
The Life and Legacy of Maverick Journalist John Pilger
58 mins ago
The Life and Legacy of Maverick Journalist John Pilger
Latest Headlines
World News
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
2 mins
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
3 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
3 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
5 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
7 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
8 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
9 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
9 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
10 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app