Ireland

Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Irish Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has stressed the pressing need for a balanced distribution of asylum seekers, to prevent a single region from shouldering the weight of an influx of refugees. Figures indicate that the Emerald Isle has been welcoming an average of 307 new asylum seekers each week, with 44 individuals arriving daily. The demographic breakdown comprises 29% single males, 11% females, 21% couples, 28% children, and 11% lone parents.

Regional Distribution of Asylum Seekers

The burden of accommodating International Protection Applicants (IPAs) is not evenly spread across Ireland. Dublin, Galway, Cork, Mayo, and Wicklow are the counties hosting the highest number of IPAs. Meanwhile, counties such as Carlow, Cavan, Kilkenny, Leitrim, and Longford are at the opposite end of the spectrum, hosting fewer asylum seekers.

Nationalities of Asylum Seekers

The origins of these asylum seekers are as diverse as their demographics. Nigeria, Georgia, Algeria, Somalia, and Zimbabwe are the most common nationalities among those seeking refuge on Irish shores.

Clarifying Misconceptions: Asylum Seekers and Crime Rates

Despite the swirling vortex of rumors and misinformation, the Garda—Irish police force—has stepped in to clarify that there has been no significant uptick in crime attributable to IPAs. This statement from the Garda aims to stem the tide of speculation and falsehoods regarding asylum seekers. However, even in the face of such clarifications, protests persist in various locations.

Local Resistance to Asylum Seeker Accommodation

One such protest site is the Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, designated to house 160 IPAs. Locals in Roscrea argue that the town has already reached its capacity to accommodate refugees. This sentiment underscores the growing tension between the pressing need for asylum and the finite resources of local communities, highlighting the complexities and challenges inherent in balancing human rights with practical realities.

