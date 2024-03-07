Bahrain's Ombudswoman Engages with Egyptian Prosecutor to Enhance Accountability and Human Rights

In a significant meeting held in Manama on March 7, Ghada Hameed Habib, Ombudswoman of Bahrain, welcomed Mohamed Shawky Ayad, the Egyptian Prosecutor General, to discuss the pivotal role of the General Secretariat in fostering accountability and human rights. The encounter underscored the international cooperation aimed at enhancing justice and human rights practices.

Strengthening Accountability and Rights

Habib briefed Ayad on the General Secretariat's critical functions, emphasizing its dedication to overseeing correctional and rehabilitation centers, as well as pretrial and full detention facilities. She presented key data and statistics from annual reports, highlighting the handling of grievances and the secretariat's strategies for working alongside other authorities to uphold national justice.

Collaborative Efforts for Human Rights

The discussion also covered the robust collaboration between the General Secretariat, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice and Islamic Affairs, Public Prosecution, and the Special Investigations Unit. Habib praised this synergy for its role in efficiently accomplishing tasks and advancing the human rights agenda, in line with the comprehensive vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Regional Leadership in Human Rights

A documentary showcased during the meeting highlighted the ten-year journey of the General Secretariat, marking its achievements in promoting human rights. Habib expressed the Secretariat's eagerness to cooperate with international officials, experts, and diplomats to share Bahrain's pioneering experience, aiming to foster human rights values in the workplace and establish Bahrain as a regional leader in this field.

Through this meeting, Bahrain and Egypt have taken a step forward in their commitment to enhancing justice and human rights, reflecting a shared vision for a future where accountability and human rights are at the core of governance and international relations.