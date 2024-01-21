Bahrain Reaffirms Commitment to Combat International Terrorism Financing

In an effort to bolster international peace and security, Bahrain has reaffirmed its commitment to combating the financing of international terrorism. At a recent meeting of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Centre (TFTC) in Riyadh, Ambassador Nancy Abdullah Jamal, the Chief of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, led the Bahraini delegation.

Renewed Commitment to Counter Terrorism Financing

During this pivotal gathering, Ambassador Jamal underscored Bahrain's relentless endeavor to address both national and regional terrorist threats. The Kingdom's efforts are meticulously designed to keep pace with evolving developments, highlighting the nation's proactive approach in this critical mission. Bahrain's strategy in combating this global menace is multi-pronged, focusing on sustainable security and the establishment of robust multilateral frameworks.

Enhancing Cooperation with Strategic Partners

Recognizing that the war against terrorism cannot be fought in isolation, Ambassador Jamal emphasized the necessity for enhanced cooperation with regional and international strategic partners. She urged the adoption of collaborative measures to tackle terrorist threats, which are not constrained by geographical boundaries. The Kingdom's approach underlines the global interconnectedness in the fight against terrorism and its financing.

Safeguarding the Region's Financial System

The ultimate goal of Bahrain's efforts is to safeguard the financial system of the region, thereby contributing to the establishment of international peace and security. By combating the financing of international terrorism, the Kingdom aims to starve terrorist organizations of the resources they need to plan and execute their nefarious activities.