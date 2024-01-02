en English
Human Rights

BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices

The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) has made the controversial move to withdraw a column discussing Jewish trauma related to the devastating Hamas massacre in southern Israel. The column, set to feature in the ‘Counselling At Work’ magazine, would have shed light on the traumatic stress that the Jewish community in Manchester is grappling with and the crucial mental health support provided by Jewish Action for Mental Health (JAMH). The BACP, fearing potential backlash, decided to remove the column, inciting a discourse on the silencing of Jewish voices within professional and academic environments.

The Decision and Its Ramifications

Dr. Sandi Mann, the author of the column and a stalwart in the mental health field, has been contributing to the ‘Workplace Matters’ column for over a decade. The sudden removal of her latest piece has caused distress, not just for her but for the broader community as well. Dr. Mann argued that the BACP’s decision contributes to a culture of fear and the silencing of the Jewish community’s voice, particularly in professional and academic contexts.

Impact on UK Communities

The horrific events in Israel and Gaza have had a profound impact on communities in the UK, specifically the Jewish community. The BACP acknowledged this, stating clearly that racism and discrimination are unacceptable. However, the association also revealed that it has been approached by members with a range of views wishing to write about the war’s impact. As a charity, the BACP has to tread carefully in how it shares its members’ perspectives, a task that has become increasingly complex amidst the ongoing conflict.

Complexities of Sharing Perspectives

BACP members have exhibited strong viewpoints about the war and its impact on mental health. The organization finds itself in a complex situation of having to navigate these diverse perspectives carefully. The challenge lies in providing a platform for these voices while steering clear of potential backlash and maintaining its commitment to combating racism and discrimination. Despite the complexities, the discourse on mental health and trauma in the face of war continues to be a critical conversation that cannot be ignored.

Human Rights Politics United Kingdom
With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

