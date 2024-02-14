Backlash in Witham and Halstead: Residents and Businesses Oppose Proposed Pay and Display Parking

Residents and business owners in Witham are up in arms over the North Essex Parking Partnership's (NEPP) proposal to introduce pay and display parking along Newland Street, while potentially axing free parking at other nearby locations. The controversial move has sparked concerns about its impact on local businesses and residents, prompting Essex County Councillor Ross Playle to request an urgent meeting with the NEPP to address the situation.

A Storm Brewing in Witham

For years, free parking has been a cherished perk for residents and visitors to Witham's bustling Newland Street. However, the recent announcement by the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) to replace these spaces with a pay and display system has sent shockwaves through the community. The proposed changes are not limited to Newland Street; other locations in the area may also lose their free parking privileges.

The potential scrapping of free parking has not gone down well with local businesses, who fear that the additional costs could deter customers and impact their bottom line. Residents, too, are expressing their dismay at the prospect of having to pay for something that has always been free.

Councillor Playle Steps In

In response to the growing discontent, Essex County Councillor Ross Playle has taken decisive action. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, he has requested a meeting with the NEPP to discuss the concerns of the residents and business owners, and to ensure that their voices are heard in the decision-making process.

"It is essential that the NEPP takes into account the potential impact on local businesses and residents before implementing such changes," said Councillor Playle. "Proper consultation and consideration of public responses are crucial in this matter."

Halstead's High Street in Jeopardy

The controversy surrounding the proposed pay and display parking system is not limited to Witham. Residents in Halstead have also raised objections to the potential replacement of free parking spaces with paid parking on the High Street. The introduction of fees could deter visitors and have a detrimental effect on the town's vibrancy and charm.

Halstead Town Council has voiced its disapproval of the system, with councillors expressing their fears that the fees could drive people away from the town. "We need to consider the long-term effects on our community and the local economy," said one councillor.

Despite the backlash, the NEPP maintains that the system is intended to manage traffic and reduce the burden on traffic officers. However, local representatives like Essex County Councillor Chris Siddall are calling for alternatives and more consultation with residents before a final decision is made.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the proposed changes to parking in Witham and Halstead have struck a nerve with residents and business owners. As they await the outcome of Councillor Playle's meeting with the NEPP, they remain hopeful that their concerns will be addressed and that a fair and equitable solution can be found.

