Nigeria

Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria’s Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Former Nigerian military President Ibrahim Babangida has expressed optimism about the future of democracy in Nigeria, asserting that the days of military interference in politics are long gone. Reflecting on the military’s historical role in Nigerian politics, including his own tenure from 1985 to 1993, Babangida acknowledged the impediment military rule posed to the development of true federalism in Nigeria.

Babangida’s Economic Reforms and Thoughts on Federalism

Babangida shed light on his economic reforms during his leadership, emphasizing the liberation of the economy through a focus on the private sector. He advocated for the restructuring and devolution of powers to states, which he believes is crucial for improving resource allocation and autonomy, and thereby facilitating the effective functioning of a federal government.

Addressing the ‘Japa syndrome’

On the rampant issue of mass emigration, commonly referred to as the ‘Japa syndrome,’ Babangida proposed the creation of an enabling environment to motivate Nigerians to stay and contribute to the growth of their country. He dismissed the prospect of Nigeria becoming a one-party state, endorsing a two-party system with room for independent candidates to contest elections. In his view, such a system would be more economical and address the issues associated with a multi-party system.

Other Political Developments

In other related developments, the Non State Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against the restructuring of the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), arguing that it could lead to overlaps in the functions of existing intelligence agencies and diminish efficiency. The Ghanaian government has successfully negotiated the restructuring of $5.4 billion of bilateral loans with official creditors in line with the G20 Common Framework for comprehensive debt treatment. Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 reelection, causing unease among other PDP governors.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

