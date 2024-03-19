Azimio MPs Criticize Education CS Machogu for Delayed School Funds Release, Demand Action

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party members, led by Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, have publicly denounced the prolonged delay in the disbursement of schools' capitation funds by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, highlighting a crisis in the education sector. The opposition's outcry centers on the government's failure to meet numerous deadlines for fund release, severely impacting the operation of public secondary schools and jeopardizing the educational future of Kenyan children.

Mounting Pressure for Immediate Fund Disbursement

The legislators accuse the Education Ministry of jeopardizing the quality of education through procrastination and failure to uphold promises to schools, resulting in a cumulative debt of Ksh.52.8 billion. This financial bottleneck has led to operational challenges in schools, with Wandayi connecting the dots between funding delays and the declining performance in national examinations. The call to action includes not only the immediate release of the overdue funds but also a revision of the capitation formula to reflect current economic realities, ensuring schools can adequately cater to their students.

Educational Priorities Questioned

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu expressed concerns over the government's allocation priorities, indicating a disregard for the education sector's critical role in shaping the nation's future. The critique extends to the administration's apparent negligence, as other sectors continue receiving timely financial support. This discrepancy raises alarms about the long-term consequences of sustained underfunding in education, with lawmakers advocating for an urgent reassessment of capitation to safeguard students' interests and the country's educational standards.

Pledges vs. Reality: A Closer Look

In response to escalating demands from stakeholders, the Ministry of Education, through Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, assured that schools would receive their funds within the next 10 days. This promise, set against a backdrop of repeated failures to deliver, underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability in managing the education sector's finances. The lawmakers' concerted push for immediate action reflects a broader concern for the welfare of Kenyan learners and the long-term implications of current policies on the nation's educational landscape.

Amidst these challenges, the education sector stands at a crossroads, with the government's next steps being crucial in determining the trajectory of Kenya's educational quality and accessibility. The unfolding scenario calls for a collective reassessment of priorities, ensuring that education remains at the forefront of national development agendas.