Education

Azimio Leaders Plan for 2024: A Stand Against Overtaxation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:49 am EST
Azimio Leaders Plan for 2024: A Stand Against Overtaxation

The year 2024 is shaping up to be a defining period in Kenya’s political landscape, with the Azimio coalition leaders setting forth an agenda focused on holding the government accountable for pressing issues. At the heart of their concerns is the current taxation situation, which they believe is putting excessive burden on the Kenyan populace. The leaders have resolved to stand firm against what they perceive as overtaxation, with the aim of easing the financial strain on citizens.

Taking a Stand Against Overtaxation

Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga, has announced the resumption of nationwide anti-government protests in 2024, triggered by the government’s decision to increase taxes. This, the coalition leaders believe, has led to a high cost of living in the country. The ultimatum issued to President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration is clear: remove the taxes and repeal the Finance Act 2023.

Odinga had previously called off protests in July for negotiations with the government, endorsing the National Dialogue Committee’s recommendations but stated that the report was incomplete as it failed to address the rising cost of living.

Engaging the Youth and Strengthening the Party

In addition to the taxation issue, the Azimio leaders have called on the youth to register en masse as members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. This move, they believe, will strengthen the party and amplify their voice in the political arena. Siaya Governor, James Orengo, has expressed his support for initiatives aimed at fortifying the ODM party in the region and announced plans for development initiatives in Siaya county.

Resumption of Protests in 2024

Principal of Azimio la Umoja, Raila Odinga, has declared that protests will resume in 2024 due to the government’s indifferent approach to the suffering of Kenyans. He has given the government a deadline to withdraw the taxes, warning of renewed demonstrations if they fail to do so. The National Dialogue Committee’s report, despite being welcomed by President William Ruto, fell short of producing a comprehensive plan to lower the high cost of living, leading to criticism from other political leaders.

These strong resolutions reflect the Azimio leaders’ commitment to maintain pressure on the government throughout 2024, ensuring that these significant issues are addressed, and the livelihood of the Kenyan people improved.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

