Azimio Leaders Criticize President Ruto’s Approach to Judiciary, Pledge to Defend Court Independence

The Azimio political alliance, led by prominent figures such as Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga, has publicly denounced President Ruto’s approach to the judiciary. During a recent segment on CitizenWeekend, the leaders expressed mounting worries over perceived attacks on the courts, and vowed to protect the independence of the law courts from any form of interference.

Azimio’s Stand Against Judiciary Interference

In a candid expression of their commitment to the rule of law, the Azimio leaders accused President Ruto of launching persistent attacks on the judiciary. They claimed that Ruto’s regime is attempting to erode the progress made by the Constitution through amendments in the National Assembly. The leaders argued that Kenya Kwanza, Ruto’s political platform, has compromised Members of Parliament to pass laws aimed at returning the country to an era of dictatorship.

Public Declaration and Resistance

Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga have made a public commitment to safeguard the independence of the judiciary, emphasizing that the courts should remain free from any form of interference. They expressed concern that Ruto’s actions are part of a deliberate strategy to weaken the judiciary and limit scrutiny of his regime. Further, they called for the arrest and prosecution of MP Sylvanus Osoro over a recent attack, reinforcing their dedication to justice.

Upcoming Measures for Financial Outlook and Judiciary Support

In addition to their strong stand on judicial independence, the Azimio leaders announced plans to release a comprehensive statement on the financial outlook of the country. They also intend to propose measures to address the high cost of living and heavy taxation. In a show of solidarity with the judiciary, they revealed plans for a one million march in support of the courts. This move highlights their commitment to defending democratic principles and the rule of law in Kenya.