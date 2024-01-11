en English
Elections

Kanu Secretary Clarifies Azimio Coalition’s Focus for 2027 Kenyan Elections

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Kanu Secretary Clarifies Azimio Coalition’s Focus for 2027 Kenyan Elections

The Secretary for Political Affairs of Kanu, Fred Okang’o, has debunked reports suggesting that the Azimio coalition, fronted by Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, and Kalonzo Musyoka, is eyeing the creation of a new political entity for Kenya’s 2027 general elections. Okang’o stressed that the coalition’s primary aim is the augmentation of the existing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance, contrary to the narrative presented by the Daily Nation.

During an appearance on Citizen TV, Okang’o outlined that the coalition’s strengthening process involves its constituent parties—Kanu, ODM, Wiper, and Narc Kenya. He also hinted at the possibility of more parties joining Azimio in the future. This clarification paints a picture of unity and collaboration, illustrating a coalition that is more concerned about fortifying its existing structure rather than creating a new one.

Denying Divisions Within Azimio

When questioned about a potential split within the coalition, particularly from the Mount Kenya region, Okang’o firmly denied these allegations. He affirmed Azimio’s internal cohesion and commitment to maintaining unity while working towards shared political objectives. This statement counters reports of internal discord and reaffirms Azimio’s united front in the public sphere.

The backdrop to these clarifications is Raila Odinga’s recent meeting with businessman and former presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi. Known for his criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, particularly its economic policies, Wanjigi’s meeting with Odinga has attracted speculation. However, the details of their conversation are yet to be disclosed, adding an element of intrigue to the ongoing political discourse in Kenya.

Elections Kenya Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Elections

