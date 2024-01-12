en English
Elections

Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Azimio Coalition’s 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field

Kenya’s Azimio coalition remains undecided on who will be its flagbearer for the 2027 presidential elections, according to National Assembly Minority Leader James Opiyo Wandayi. In a landscape that is as volatile as politics, the coalition is keeping its cards close to its chest, with the idea of not rushing into announcing a candidate at this juncture.

The Unpredictability of Politics

During a recent interview, Wandayi drew attention to the unpredictable nature of the political landscape, emphasizing that many changes could occur before the next election cycle. “We are not in a hurry to announce our flagbearer. The political landscape is volatile, and many things can change before the next election,” Wandayi stated. He further assured that the coalition would throw its full support behind the chosen candidate when the time is right.

Looking Beyond Known Figures

The decision, Wandayi said, could include individuals beyond the well-known figures of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. He acknowledged the capabilities of both Odinga and Musyoka but emphasized that the coalition’s choice for flagbearer would not be limited to them. “Our selection process will be democratic and open, and there are many capable members within Azimio who could be our flagbearer,” Wandayi revealed.

2027 Presidential Race: Musyoka vs. Ruto?

Kalonzo Musyoka has already made his intentions clear, expressing his determination to compete fiercely against President William Ruto in the upcoming election. Raila Odinga, while keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his intentions, has shown confidence in Musyoka’s potential to defeat Ruto if they face off. The political machinations within the Azimio coalition continue to fuel speculation, with the 2027 election poised to be a high-stakes game for Kenya’s political landscape.

Elections Kenya Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

