As the dust settles on the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, the Social Research Center reveals its exit poll results, offering a glimpse into the voting patterns that shaped the electoral outcome. Natalia Isayeva, a representative of the Center, shared the data collected from an expansive network of 125 polling stations spread across 25 constituencies. The exit poll encapsulated the voices of 5,012 respondents, painting a comprehensive picture of the electoral landscape.

A Geographical Breakdown of Respondents

The geographical distribution of participants was as follows: 24 percent were from the city of Baku, a bustling metropolis that serves as Azerbaijan's capital. The cities of Ganja and Sumgait accounted for 7.9 percent of the respondents, reflecting the urban perspective in the poll. Meanwhile, the rural narrative was robustly represented, with 44.3 percent of respondents hailing from the countryside, offering an insight into the contrasting political sentiments between urban and rural areas.

Incumbent President Takes the Lead

According to the exit poll conducted by the US organization Oracle Advisory Group, Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev secured a landslide victory with 93.9% of the votes. This overwhelming support from the voters reaffirms Aliyev's hold on the country's leadership. More than 63,000 voters were polled in this survey, indicating a voter turnout higher than in previous years, a sign of the heightened political engagement among Azerbaijan's citizens.

Unraveling the Electoral Process

The Central Election Commission registered seven presidential candidates for this snap election, each bringing their unique political agendas to the table. The preliminary results of the exit poll were announced by a representative of the Oracle Advisory Group, setting the stage for a deeper analysis of the voting patterns and their implications. However, the specific preferences of the voters and the potential impact on the overall outcome of the election were not included in the initial data release, leaving room for speculation and further investigation into the dynamics of the electoral race.