In a significant political development, Azerbaijan is preparing for a snap presidential election in 2024 amidst notable geopolitical shifts in the region. The country, following a 44-day war in 2020 and a territorial expansion in September 2023, has regained parts of its land from Armenia. These changes hold the potential to reshape the political landscape and influence the impending electoral race.

Internal Dynamics and External Factors

The decision for a snap election is rooted in both internal dynamics and external factors, the recent territorial gains being a prominent one. The outcome of this election will be under the watchful eyes of international observers, as it will likely determine Azerbaijan's future direction, foreign policy, and the stability of the South Caucasus region.

Political Structure and Key Players

Azerbaijan's political system, the role of incumbent President Ilham Aliyev, and the potential candidates who may challenge the ruling party's dominance are all of considerable interest in the lead-up to the election.

Geopolitical Impact of Territorial Reclamation

The implications of the territorial reclamation on the relationship between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the broader geopolitical impact on neighboring countries and regional powers, are crucial considerations.

In preparation for the election, precinct election commissions have been set up in several Arab countries, including Dubai, Amman, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, at the administrative buildings of the Azerbaijani embassies. These commissions aim to facilitate participation from citizens residing outside Azerbaijan or on long-term foreign assignments.

Additionally, detailed information about the distribution of ballot papers has been made available, including the number of ballots printed and the procedures outlined in the Electoral Code. Furthermore, international organizations have been involved, and a meeting between Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is forthcoming.

As the election date approaches, there is intensive work underway in the liberated Karabakh in the fields of construction, settlement, and employment. This snap presidential election, set for February 7, holds considerable importance for Azerbaijan and its political future, given the recent changes in the geopolitical landscape.