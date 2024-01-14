Azerbaijan’s Economy likened to ‘Drug-Addict’ due to Oil Dependency by Davit Babayan

In an unabashed critique of Azerbaijan’s economic status, Davit Babayan, the spokesman for the President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, likened the country’s economy to a ‘drug-addict’ due to its heavy dependency on oil.

abayan suggested that this over-reliance has fostered economic instability leading to the significant emigration of 3-4 million people.

He further remarked that any fluctuation in oil prices would severely impact Azerbaijan’s economic landscape.

Azerbaijan’s Economic Vulnerability

Babayan’s comments come in the wake of the declining prices of Azerbaijani oil in global markets. He pinpointed geopolitical conflicts and energy vulnerability as key factors contributing to the perilous state of Azerbaijan’s economy.

The article also underscored Europe’s growing concerns about importing energy from Azerbaijan, recent upheavals in the Middle East, and sharp price hikes.