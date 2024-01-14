en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Economy likened to ‘Drug-Addict’ due to Oil Dependency by Davit Babayan

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
In an unabashed critique of Azerbaijan’s economic status, Davit Babayan, the spokesman for the President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, likened the country’s economy to a ‘drug-addict’ due to its heavy dependency on oil.

abayan suggested that this over-reliance has fostered economic instability leading to the significant emigration of 3-4 million people.

He further remarked that any fluctuation in oil prices would severely impact Azerbaijan’s economic landscape.

Azerbaijan’s Economic Vulnerability

Babayan’s comments come in the wake of the declining prices of Azerbaijani oil in global markets. He pinpointed geopolitical conflicts and energy vulnerability as key factors contributing to the perilous state of Azerbaijan’s economy.

The article also underscored Europe’s growing concerns about importing energy from Azerbaijan, recent upheavals in the Middle East, and sharp price hikes.

Azerbaijan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

